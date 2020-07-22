TUSD holding online town halls about reopening plans

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Parents and employees with questions about Tucson Unified School District's plans to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic can learn more during a series of virtual Q&A sessions.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo will appear in three town halls hosted on TUSD's Facebook page, with separate events focused on English and Spanish-speaking families, and another for staff.

Families (English speakers) Thursday, July 23, 6-7 p.m.

Employees Monday, July 27, 4-5 p.m.

Monday, July 27, 4-5 p.m. Families (Spanish speakers) Monday, July 27, 6-7 p.m.

