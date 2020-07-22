TUSD holding online town halls about reopening plans

Posted Jul 22, 2020, 2:02 pm
Parents and employees with questions about Tucson Unified School District's plans to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic can learn more during a series of virtual Q&A sessions.
Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo will appear in three town halls hosted on TUSD's Facebook page, with separate events focused on English and Spanish-speaking families, and another for staff.
- Families (English speakers) Thursday, July 23, 6-7 p.m.
- Employees Monday, July 27, 4-5 p.m.
- Families (Spanish speakers) Monday, July 27, 6-7 p.m.
