Public input sought on Pima Superior Court judge appointment

The Pima County Commission on Trial Court Appointments is seeking public input on nine candidates for an opening on the Superior Court in Pima County.

The candidates are:

Justin D. Castillo

Gary J. Cohen

Kimberly A. Harris Ortiz

Efthymios S. Katsarelis

Nanette C. A. Morrow

Victoria A. Otto

Laurie B. San Angelo

T. Ken Sanders

Jeffrey L. Sklar

Their applications can be viewed on the commission's website: http://azcourts.gov/jnc.

The commission will interview the candidates on August 6 at 8:30 a.m. Information on how the public can access this meeting will be provided on the public meeting notice and on the meeting agenda. The notice and agenda will be posted on the commission's website at least seven days prior to the meeting.

Public comment is accepted, however, citizens who wish to address the commission are encouraged to submit comments to jnc@courts.az.gov or to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ 85007. All comments must be received no later than July 31 to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered. If you wish to speak at this meeting, you must send your information and the subject of your comments to Blanca Moreno at bmoreno@courts.az.gov by 2 p.m. on August 5.

After the interviews, the commission will recommend at least three nominees for the opening to Gov. Doug Ducey, who will appoint the new judge.

- 30 -