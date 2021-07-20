Donald Trump to hold weekend rally in Phoenix

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear as a speaker at a Saturday rally in downtown Phoenix at the Federal Theatre.

The event, scheduled to run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and named the "Rally to Save Our Elections," is being sponsored by Turning Point Action, part of Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA is a political action committee founded by right-wing activist and long-time Trump supporter Charlie Kirk, also founder of Students for Trump and a proponent of disproved claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

The rally comes as the "audit" of Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 election has not yet publicly released any results, and Cyber Ninjas, the company hired by Republican state Senate President Karen Fann, faces scrutiny from the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties over their work and experience.

The Republican president narrowly lost the 2020 election in Arizona, with 10,457 more ballots cast for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Trump has made his loss in the state a key part of his repeated false conspiracy claims that the election was "stolen" from him.

Trump is currently the only speaker listed for the day-long event, but according to the rally website, more speakers will be announced. The event is listed as first-come, first-serve.

- 30 -