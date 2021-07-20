Homicide Survivors plan vigil Wednesday to mark Sunday's shooting, fire

Homicide Survivors will host a vigil Wednesday evening at the MSA Annex near Downtown Tucson to mark Sunday's mass shooting that left two people dead, and several others wounded, including two EMTs and a Tucson firefighter.

The event will be held on July 21 at the Mercado San Augustine Annex at 267 South Avenida del Convento, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m., the group said. Candles and ribbons will be handed out, the group said.

"Community members are invited to join us to honor the lives lost and those wounded in this tragic incident. It is during these dark times that coming together as one, in solidarity, to mourn and heal is needed most," the group said in a press release.

The vigil will honor the victims of a violent incident that began around 3:49 p.m. on Sunday, when a man shot two American Medical Response EMTs at Silverlake Park near Eeast 36th Street, Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas said. The two EMTs were seriously wounded, and the man, later identified as 35-year-old Leslie Scarlett, fled in a silver Dodge Durango. Later, the man shot at Tucson firefighters responding to a nearby house fire on Irene Vista, and wounded a Tucson Fire Department captain. He also shot a neighbor, identified as Cory Saunders, killing him, and lightly wounded another neighbor.

Scarlett fired several shots at TFD firefighters, then fled in his SUV, Gradillas said.

Around 3:58 p.m. Tucson Police Officer Danny Leon, an 8-year veteran, was driving southbound on South Campbell Avenue toward the scene, and Scarlett's SUV crashed into his patrol vehicle. After the collision, Scarlett began shooting at Leon, police said. Body-camera footage shows Leon exit his vehicle, and he fired 6 shots, hitting Scarlett in the head with at least one bullet.

After TFD extinguished the fire, they searched the home and found the remains of a person, who has not been identified.

The two EMTs remain in critical condition, and Scarlett was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Advocates from Homicide Survivors will attend to offer services to those who need support, they said.

For more information, people can email Homicide Survivors at hsi@azhomicidesurvivors.org, or call 520-207-5012.

