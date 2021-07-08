70% of Pima County adults partly vaccinated against COVID-19

A majority of Pima County residents who are eligible have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly all seniors vaccinated. But many school-aged children are not yet fully treated, and a substantial percentage of working-aged adults have also not gotten their shots.

Among adult residents, 70 percent have received at least one dose, with 62 percent fully vaccinated — meaning it has been at least two weeks since their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after a one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

"The science has become very clear – being vaccinated protects you from getting COVID," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, who touted the percentages in a news release Thursday. "COVID is a serious illness. People can end up with significant disease and even death."

For those who are still unvaccinated, I want to reassure them that the vaccines are safe and we encourage them to seek vaccination," Cullen said.

"Breakthough" infections — reported coronavirus cases after people are fully vaccinated — are "extremely rare," the Pima County Health Department said. There have been only 401 breakthrough cases – and 16 hospitalizations – among the more than 535,000 fully vaccinated people in Pima County, as of early this week, officials said.

About 58 percent of all Pima County residents have been vaccinated, according to the CDC — but those younger than 12 are not yet eligible to receive the shots.

Of those 12 and older, 67.5 percent have gotten at least one dose, with 59 percent fully vaccinated.

Of those 18 and older, the numbers increase to 70 percent having at least one dose, and 62 percent fully vaccinated.

Of those 65 and older, 93 percent have had at least one shot, with 83 percent fully vaccinated.

Despite the increasing number of people vaccinated, the coronavirus pandemic has continued in Arizona, where the more infectious "Delta" variant has been reported across the state.

Thursday, there were 625 new reported infections in Arizona. More than 18,000 Arizonans have died from the virus, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported.

In Pima County, 97 of those new infections were reported Thursday. More than 2,400 county residents have died from COVID-19.

While the large drive-through vaccinations sites have closed, Pima County is continuing mobile vaccination efforts in order to reach traditionally underserved areas and Census tracts with lower vaccination rates. For more information, go to pima.gov/covid19vaccine.

