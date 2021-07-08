Household hazardous waste drop off event Saturday on East Side

Tucson residents can drop off their household hazardous waste on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Eastside Service Center at 7575 E. Speedway.

The city's Environmental and General Services Department holds HHW collection events on the second Saturday of each month. In addition to HHW, residents can drop off electronic waste, up to three boxes of paper documents for shredding, and glass bottles or jars for no charge.

Items that can be dropped off include rechargeable batteries, cleaning products and pesticides, which shouldn't be tossed out in regular garbage cans. For a full list of acceptable materials, visit the city of Tucson’s Environmental Services page at https://www.tucsonaz.gov/es/hhw-list. Items that will not be accepted include commercial and business waste, medical waste, infectious and radioactive waste, dried paint and CRT monitors.

Outside of the monthly events, Tucson residents can also drop off their HHW for free at the Los Reales Landfill (just renamed as the "Sustainability Campus") 5300 E. Los Reales Rd., on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and unincorporated Pima County residents can drop off their HHW for $10.

Home pick-up of HHW has been suspended due to COVID-19.

- 30 -