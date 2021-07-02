Tuesday deadline to register to vote in Tucson city primary election

Midnight on Tuesday, July 6, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Tucson primary election — double-check your registration online even if you're already signed up.

While primary Election Day isn't until August 3, ballots in the all-mail municipal election will begin to be sent out next week. The regular timing of the deadline to register to cast a ballot would be Monday, but was moved a day because government offices are closed to mark the July 4 holiday.

All eligible city voters will be mailed ballots. There are three City Council seats to be determined this year; only two of those wards have contested races, and no Republicans will be listed on any primary ballots. Only voters in wards 3, 5 and 6 can participate in the primary.

In Ward 6, in Midtown, incumbent Councilman Steve Kozachik faces two challengers in the Democratic primary: Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert. The winner of that race will compete with independent candidate Val Romero in the November election.

In Ward 3, Kevin Dahl and Juan Francisco Padrés are on the Democratic primary ballot. Alan Harwell Jr. is attempting to qualify for the November ballot by garnering enough write-in votes from Republicans in the Northwest Side ward. Independent Lucy LiBosha will also be listed on the general election ballot as voters fill an open seat in the ward.

In Ward 5 on the South Side, Democratic Councilman Richard Fimbres has not drawn any opponent as he seeks reelection.

Members of Tucson's City Council are nominated by the voters in the separate wards in the primary, and then voted on city-wide in the November general election.

Voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian parties and reside in one of the three wards taking part in this election cycle will be automatically mailed a primary ballot.

Any other voters — including independent/'no party preference" voters and members of the Green Party — can select either a Democratic or Republican primary ballot to be mailed to them. Such a choice does not alter a voter's party registration.

Voters in wards 1, 2 and 4 took part in the 2019 primary election cycle. All city voters will be able to cast ballots in the November general election to determine which candidates will fill the Council seats in this year's cycle.

The Tucson City Clerk's Office had earlier incorrectly listed June 30 as the voter registration deadline in an online FAQ.

You can register to vote or update your address online at ServiceArizona.com. Voters can check their registration status easily at the Pima County Recorder's Office website.

If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form — which you can do online. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

You must register for the first time in the state — or update your address, if applicable— by midnight Tuesday in order to cast a ballot in the election.

