Ex-BP agent Jenn Budd, Tucson activists protest Biden border policies

Click photo to enlarge Demonstrators came together Friday for the 'No Kids in Cages: Close the Camps' demonstration on 300 W. Congress St. in front of the federal building in Downtown Tucson. Their message, organizer for the demonstration Jenn Budd said, was to make sure that Americans don't get too comfortable with the current immigration policy. - Gene Moreland/TucsonSentinel.com

Local activists with the Southern Border Communities Coalition were joined by San Diego author Jenn Budd, a former Border Patrol agent who has become an outspoken opponent of stringent border enforcement, protested in Downtown Tucson on Friday.

Budd, who promoted the event on her social media and traveled to Tucson to appear at the event, said that she and the other demonstrators there "support good immigration policy, but we're still hearing about kids in cages happening in this administration," adding that she doesn't want people to become comfortable with the "general impression that only Republicans are bad at immigration policy."

She said that the continuation of Title 42, the policy that allows for expedited deportations to protect public health, is separating families at the border and border and immigration agencies continue to mistreat children in custody. The Border Patrol has been doing this since the Clinton administration, she said, and they're "creating a generation of trauma."

Correction: An earlier version of this report included an incorrect spelling of Budd’s first name.



Bennito L. Kelty is TucsonSentinel.com’s IDEA reporter, focusing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access stories, and a Report for America corps member.

- 30 -