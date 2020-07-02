Former Tucson man pleads guilty to illegal voting in 2016 election

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

A former Tucson resident pleaded guilty in Arizona after facing charges for illegally casting two ballots in the 2016 election — once in Pima County and once in Nevada. Randy Allen Jumper, a longtime Republican who cast his last ballot here as an independent, will pay a $5,000 fine and be barred from voting here while on probation.

Jumper pleaded guilty to one count of attempted illegal voting before Judge Christopher Browning in Pima County Superior Court.

He had been indicted last July for voting twice in the 2016 general election, in Pima County and in Washoe County, Nevada. He was also charged Jumper was also charged for making a false declaration by signing a statement under penalty of perjury that read: "…I have not voted and will not vote in this election in any other county or state…"

Prosecutors had asked that Jumper be required to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $2,500 fine and surcharge of 83%, but that community restitution requirement was dropped as part of a plea bargain.

Instead, Jumper was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine plus the surcharge of 83%.

Online records show Jumper, age 62, has maintained addresses in both the Tucson area and in that Nevada county, in Incline Village, on Lake Tahoe.

Jumper was a registered Republican in Pima County from 1982 to 2014, local election officials said. He changed to "party not designated" or a so-called independent voter that January.

Jumper was a regular voter; he cast a ballot in "virtually every primary and general going back to the '80s," Deputy Pima County Recorder Chris Roads told TucsonSentinel.com last year.

The last ballot he cast here was in 2016; he was put on inactive status in 2018 after election mailings were returned without a forwarding address.

In Nevada, Jumper is registered as a nonpartisan voter. He registered there in July 2016, online records show.

Cases like this "pop up because of our cross-state matching" program that compares voter files between the states, County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez told TucsonSentinel.com. Rodriguez said her office informed Arizona state authorities of the case in 2018.

Calls to Jumper after his indictment were not returned.

The case was investigated by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office after Jumper's conduct was referred for review by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office in 2018, authorities said.

- 30 -