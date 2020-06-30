Flags at half-staff Tuesday to mark anniversary of deaths of Granite Mountain Hotshots

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Seven years ago, 19 firefighters died battled the Yarnell Hill Fire south of Prescott, Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor their memories.

"On one of the most tragic days in Arizona history, 19 heroic firefighters lost their lives protecting fellow Arizonans and their communities," Ducey said.

"The brave men of the Yarnell 19 had their whole lives ahead of them," the governor said. "They had families, loved ones and friends who cared deeply about them. They knew the dangers of their job, but they did it anyway, with courage and an abiding sense of duty and commitment to our communities. They represent all that is best about Arizona, and we will forever remember and honor their sacrifices."

"Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the Yarnell 19. May their cherished memories and the honor bestowed by their heroic actions bring comfort today and always," Ducey said, ordering that flags on all state buildings be lowered from sunrise to sunset.

"Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute," a statement from Ducey's office said.

