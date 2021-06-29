Ducey orders flags at half-staff for anniversary of Granite Mtn Hotshot deaths

In honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who were killed fighting the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, June 30.

The blaze in central Arizona, near Prescott, resulted in the second greatest loss of life ever among U.S. wildland firefighters. The crew were killed when the fire swept over them in a box canyon.

"When the Yarnell Hill Fire struck, the Granite Mountain Hotshots defended Arizona communities against the flames without hesitation. They didn't shy away from their duties, and did everything they could to protect those in harm's way," Ducey said in a news release. "Today we remember the heroism of these firefighters, and send thoughts and prayers to their families, loved ones and the entire wildland fire community.

The governor also acknowledged all who were fighting wildfires this year.

"We also honor those who are fighting wildfires across Arizona today, and are grateful for their selflessness, bravery and dedication to protecting fellow Arizonans."

- 30 -