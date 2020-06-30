July 6 deadline to register to vote in Arizona primary election

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Midnight on Monday, July 6, is the deadline to register to vote in Arizona's primary election, which is being held weeks earlier than in previous years.

You can register online or check your current registration at ServiceArizona.com.

Up for election this year in Arizona are a U.S. Senate seat, seats in Congress, statewide seats on the powerful Arizona Corporation Commission, and numerous state legislative seats. Also on the ballot this year are all of the seats on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and other local races such as county attorney, sheriff, recorder, assessor, treasurer, court clerk, superintendent of schools, along with justices of the peace and constables.

During the regular state and local primaries, held in August, independents can select one particular party's ballot to cast, unlike in the presidential preference election.

This year, the election will be held August 4, but early ballots will being to be mailed out at the beginning of July, just after the voter registration deadline. Early voting sites will be open starting on July 8, with others opening on July 27.

How to register

The deadline to register to vote, or update your registration, for the August 4 election in Arizona is July 6. If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

You must register for the first time in the state — or update your address or party preference, if applicable— by midnight Monday in order to cast a ballot in the election.

You can register online or check your current registration at ServiceArizona.com. You can check your address at the Pima County Recorder's website, which will display your full address, unlike the partial one shown by the state website.

If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form.

You can register online in English and Spanish, or fill out a registration form and mail it to the Recorder's Office, postmarked no later than midnight, July 6.

Call the office of Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez at 724-4330 if you have questions about registration.

