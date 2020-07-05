Az voters experience problems registering online ahead of deadline

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Some residents have reported problems with the online voter registration tool on ServiceArizona.com just hours before the deadline to vote in the state's primary election, the Pima County Recorder's Office said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Midnight on Monday, July 6, is the deadline to register to vote in Arizona's primary election, which is being held weeks earlier than in previous years.

How to register

You can still register before the deadline by completing a printed registration form from its website. After signing and dating it July 6, 2020, voters MUST do the following by the end of today, Monday, July 6:

Mail the signed and dated voter registration form

Scan or photograph the signed and dated voter registration form and email it to: voter@recorder.pima.gov

Fax the signed and dated voter registration form to: 520-623-1785

Bring the signed and dated voter registration form to the Recorder Offices which are open until 7 p.m. Monday night

This year, the election will be held August 4, but early ballots will being to be mailed out at the beginning of July, just after the voter registration deadline. Early voting sites will be open starting on July 8, with others opening on July 27.

Up for election this year in Arizona are a U.S. Senate seat, seats in Congress, statewide seats on the powerful Arizona Corporation Commission, and numerous state legislative seats. Also on the ballot this year are all of the seats on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and other local races such as county attorney, sheriff, recorder, assessor, treasurer, court clerk, superintendent of schools, along with justices of the peace and constables.

During the regular state and local primaries, held in August, independents can select one particular party's ballot to cast, unlike in the presidential preference election.

Call the office of Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez at 724-4330 if you have questions about registration.

