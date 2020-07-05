Updated Jul 6, 2020, 5:19 pm Originally posted Jun 30, 2020, 12:31 pm
Some residents have reported problems with the online voter registration tool on ServiceArizona.com just hours before the deadline to vote in the state's primary election, the Pima County Recorder's Office said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Midnight on Monday, July 6, is the deadline to register to vote in Arizona's primary election, which is being held weeks earlier than in previous years.
How to register
You can still register before the deadline by completing a printed registration form from its website. After signing and dating it July 6, 2020, voters MUST do the following by the end of today, Monday, July 6:
This year, the election will be held August 4, but early ballots will being to be mailed out at the beginning of July, just after the voter registration deadline. Early voting sites will be open starting on July 8, with others opening on July 27.
Up for election this year in Arizona are a U.S. Senate seat, seats in Congress, statewide seats on the powerful Arizona Corporation Commission, and numerous state legislative seats. Also on the ballot this year are all of the seats on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and other local races such as county attorney, sheriff, recorder, assessor, treasurer, court clerk, superintendent of schools, along with justices of the peace and constables.
During the regular state and local primaries, held in August, independents can select one particular party's ballot to cast, unlike in the presidential preference election.
Call the office of Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez at 724-4330 if you have questions about registration.
Put a final end to the one-party two-brand system that occupies and corrupts The People’s power, endlessly oppressing our land and all the world. Choose the candidate opposed to electoral corruption like money equating speech and more money shouting down citizens’ speech. Choose the candidate opposed to the deep-state-within-a-state and it’s utterly corrupting military-industrial complex. Choose the candidate who will denounce the wrongful apartheid and illegal occupation of Palestinian lands by the Israeli Authorities. Choose the candidate who will end Federal regulatory corruption in all its agencies. Choose the candidate who will end unfettered capitalism’s death cult worship of Mammon, will end the behavior psychological warfare, will end the wrongful warrantless wiretapping and eavesdropping, will glorify Snowden, and will prosecute the myriad United States home grown war criminals for torture, for crimes against humanity, for aiding and abetting the enemies of all mankind, such as the Saudi Royal forces in Yemen. Which one will institute the corporate death penalty for serial sociopathic felonious corporations? Which one will reform the government to fulfill it’s only legitimate purpose: to elevate the people progressively until we are like gods on Earth, as near perfected a culture and society, true in justice and meaning and love.