Photos: More than 100 protest over in-custody death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez

Hours after Tucson police released footage showing the April 21 death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez, about 100 people gathered in Downtown Tucson on Wednesday night to protest the 27-year-old's death, and demand city leaders "defund" the department.

After several speeches at Viente de Agosto Park, the group Tucson BLM, led by 16-year-old Isis Doty-Scott, marched east along Broadway toward the Rattlesnake Bridge on the other side of Downtown. On Broadway, the group stopped and kneeled or sat in the center of the boulevard, and held their fists in the air for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — a symbol of protest that runs for the same length of time that a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he lay dying.

On the span of the snake-shaped bridge, Doty-Scott spoke for several minutes about killings by police and the nation's long history of discrimination against people of color, before the crowd again marched heading to 6th Street before crossing back into downtown at the 6th Avenue tunnel, and returning to the park.

