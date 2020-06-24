TPD chief offers to resign as details revealed about Ingram-Lopez death in police custody

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation Wednesday at a news conference in which details were finally released about the April death of 27-year-old Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez while being restrained by police.

Mayor Regina Romero called for several police reforms, including "immediate notification" of fatal police incidents. "People are mad, people are disappointed, people are outraged — and rightfully so."

As TucsonSentinel.com first reported, the three officers who were first on the scene resigned last week before they could be fired.

Ingram-Lopez died April 21 after his grandmother called 911 to the family home. Naked and yelling, he was chased through the house by arriving officers, who charged in yelling "Get on the fucking ground." He ran into the garage, laid down, and was double-handcuffed by police and placed face down on the garage floor, with officers holding him down.

Ingram-Lopez, who was later found to have a large amount of cocaine in his system, yelled for several minutes, but did not put up any serious struggle against the officers, a police bodycam video showed. He repeatedly asked for water in English and Spanish, wailed, called for his "nana," and said "oh shit, I can't breathe." At some point, officers put a "spit hood" on him. After several minutes of him yelling, officers opened the garage door and covered him with yellow film emergency blankets.

Soon after, Ingram-Lopez, still on his stomach on the ground, began making loud choking sounds.

"Please," he said, "some water.... por favor...." He began yelling louder, making sounds rather than words.

The officers continued to hold the man's legs and upper back. "No, no, no," he said, breathing heavily.

One patted Ingram-Lopez on the back. "Are you alive?," an officer asked quietly, about 12 minutes after the man had been restrained.

The man made some small movements.

An officer again patted him on the back, several times.

"Is he breathing?," one asked.

"Hey," one said. "Hey. Hey! Hey!," he said, more loudly.

"He's not very conscious right now," an officer said. "He's not conscious," apparently speaking into his radio to a dispatcher about 13 minutes after Ingram-Lopez was restrained.

The county medical examiner found that the cause of death was "sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint." Tuesday night, TPD had stated that the death was "ascribed to sudden cardiac arrest, with acute cocaine intoxication and an enlarged heart."

Tucson police and city officials did not reveal the incident until after it was reported Tuesday by TucsonSentinel.com. Three officers who were at the scene resigned last week after an internal investigation, which determined that they should be terminated.

Ingram-Lopez shared a home with his grandmother, and was the father of a toddler-aged daughter.

Officers dodge firing with resignations

Officers Samuel Routledge, Ryan Starbuck and Jonathan Jackson quit before they could be fired by the department.

While officials had not publicly identified the man who died during an April emergency response by Tucson police before Wednesday morning, sources had indicated he was 27-year-old Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez.

The three officers were pushed out last week after an internal investigation into the incident that resulted in a man's death, and a City Council meeting in which the police union contract was to be renewed was called off Tuesday as officials scrambled to respond to the public revelation of the case.

The case, first reported by TucsonSentinel.com, has been referred to the Pima County Attorney's Office for potential prosecution of the officers, Magnus said. The chief also said he has asked the FBI to review the case.

The case began with what various sources said was a "domestic violence" or "mental health" call to police. The department said it was a "disturbance" call Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident and investigation, three Tucson Police Department officers who were involved in the April incident handed in their resignations on Friday — almost two months to the day after a man died while being restrained by cops who responded to a 911 call placed by the man's grandmother.

Magnus surprises with resignation offer

Magnus told reporters that as a demonstration of his "willingness to take accountability, I am offering my resignation to the mayor, City Council and city manager."

Under the City Charter, it's up to City Manager Mike Ortega to accept or reject Magnus's resignation.

Questioned by the Sentinel, Ortega declined to comment Wednesday.

"I don't want to talk about this now. I'll let you know," he said.

Romero said she was surprised by the resignation offer.

"I did not know he was going to offer his resignation. I cannot impose my thoughts on what his decision has been," she said.

"Chief Magnus has been ... a great police chief for the city of Tucson," Romero said, saying she would "think about what he's presented to the public" in offering to leave his position.

Councilman Paul Cunningham told the Sentinel that "I have already asked the chief not to resign."

"While the incident for April is tragic and demonstrates the need for police reform, our chief has a track record of being community-oriented and as a reformer," Cunningham said after the press conference. "I think it would be a mistake to let Chief Magnus go."

Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz, who has engaged in a vigorous debate with police groups about Ingram-Lopez's death over the last two days, said that "If Chief Magnus wants to leave, that's on him. Tucson is our home. Leaving for us is not an option."

Councilman Steve Kozachik also said that Magnus should remain. "I think he's a great fit for Tucson and he has my full support. His people let him down but that doesn't mean he should be let go," he said.

Mayor calls for 'framework for change'

Romero told reporters Wednesday that "we must center the conversation on police accountability."

"It's not acceptable that mayor and Council and the public were not notified of this event," she said, calling for a "new framework to change how we serve our community."

Romero said that the Community Police Advisory Review Board needs to have broader abilities to review incidents and suggest changes.

Romero called off Council meeting as story breaks

As the Sentinel prepared to publish a report breaking the story on Tuesday morning, Magnus did not respond to requests for comment. Romero said she was postponing the City Council meeting.

"After viewing a video yesterday of a Tucson Police Department in-custody death, I do not feel that it would be appropriate to carry on with business as usual in light of this event," Romero said in a written statement sent out after the Sentinel first published a report on the death Tuesday. "I am anguished and deeply troubled by what I saw."

One source, who requested anonymity in order to provide information that they were not authorized to reveal, described the incident and the ensuing probe as "a clusterfuck."

"Numerous procedural violations" occurred during the incident that caused the death, one source said.

The three officers would have been fired had they not resigned, a TPD spokesman said Tuesday afternoon, after the Sentinel's report was initially published.

What the Devil won't tell you: Tucson must release all info about man's death in police custody... 2 months ago

In a brief statement released late Tuesday, hours after the report was first published, Magnus said that the officers "did not live up to the high standards of the Tucson Police Department. They are no longer employed here." The three quit the department before the internal investigation was completed. "That investigation is now complete," TPD said.

Tucson police did not disclose the death to the public when it occurred, and did not release any detailed information on the record about the death or the investigation prior to Wednesday. Numerous documents and recordings related to the incident and the internal probe have not yet been provided by officials.

"Out of respect for the family's wishes, I have been informed that the city will not be immediately sharing the name of the victim, details of the incident, or the video per the family's request," Romero said Tuesday.

According to a statement released by TPD late Tuesday, "death as documented in the Pima County Medical Examiner's report was ascribed to sudden cardiac arrest, with acute cocaine intoxication and an enlarged heart."

The full autopsy report, released by PCOME, said twice that Ingram-Lopez's death was caused by "sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint."

The report said that the death had "cardiac left ventricular hypertrophy as a significant contributing condition," citing Ingram-Lopez's enlarged heart.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said earlier that Ingram-Lopez was naked and "out of control" when officers arrived.

The officers administered Narcan to the man, handcuffed him, and placed him face down and covered him with a blanket, sources said.

Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz, who viewed the video of the incident on Monday, described it as a death "at the hands of Tucson police officers" and a "horrible incident of police violence" in a Facebook post.

The Tucson Police Officers Association, the police union, disputed that characterization, saying "there was no force used in the incident" and that Santa Cruz was "playing fast and loose with the facts."

In the brief statement about the incident, TPD said "no blows, strikes, chokeholds, knee to the neck, chemical or electronic weapons were used. No shots were fired."

The fatal incident on April 21, was sparked by an emergency call to a home near Golf Links and Houghton.

The man who died was Latino. One of the TPD officers was Black, and the other two were white, sources said.

Few city officials would comment on the record about the incident before Wednesday, citing the fact that the family had not yet been fully apprised of the details.

Several sources expressed frustration that the death had not been made public yet, two months later.

One said that lower-level commanders in TPD "downplayed the investigation... they were trying to white-wash this" internally.

Sources indicated that members of the City Council were first informed of the death last week, and that the police chief may not have been told of the seriousness of the incident until the internal investigation was complete. Magnus individually showed the 20-minute video to the mayor and members of the Council on Monday. He provided them with limited information about the incident late last week.

Romero said she told Chief Magnus on Monday that "We need to make sure that this is made public as quickly as possible... that we put out all of the information to the community."

"Count on me proposing immediate action to adopt reforms, so we can prevent similar things from happening again," she told TucsonSentinel.com on Tuesday.

"I don't know what the process or protocol is," Romero said of the two-month delay in any information on the death being made public. "But if it's not written anywhere that mayor and Council and community are not told immediately, I want that to change."

"Whoever was involved in making the decision to not apprise the chief and his deputies, and mayor and Council, that is unacceptable," Romero said. "Every in-custody death needs to be disclosed immediately."

Because of the lack of detailed information made public, some sources earlier told TucsonSentinel.com that the incident took place on April 18, while others indicated it was on April 21.

Council members react

A City Council study session and meeting, set for Tuesday afternoon and evening, were called off late Tuesday morning by Mayor Romero.

City Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz posted on Facebook, saying "I will not participate in the mayor and Council meeting today because of the tragedy and death of one of our community members at the hands of Tucson police officers. I do not take my responsibilities as a council member lightly, and I cannot, in good conscience, sit by and conduct business as usual without addressing this tragedy."

The Council was set to review the city budget, including the Police Department, and vote on the city's contract with the Tucson Police Officers Association, the police union.

Ingram Lopez's death came either just days before or the same night as the Council unanimously approved a new ordinance aimed at restricting self-proclaimed "First Amendment Auditors" from videoing police incidents while allegedly interfering with law enforcement operations. Critics have said that the measure was too broad, and a second look at it was also on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

The mayor and most members of the Council have declined to answer questions about that ordinance posed by TucsonSentinel.com beginning the day after it was voted into law. Public records requests about discussions regarding the ordinance have been stonewalled, with few released in a slow trickle over two months, and several city staffers making false statements, claiming they do not exist.

Family asks for delay in public seeing video

Santa Cruz declined to provide more details about the incident, saying it wouldn't be appropriate until the family was provided all of the information.

"The family has asked to receive the footage before all the details of the case go public," she posted on Facebook. "This horrible incident of police violence has brought the national debate to the doorsteps of Tucson City Hall. The mayor and Council must not look away."

Councilman Paul Cunningham also said he didn't want to discuss details of what he called "a horrible situation" until he was able to meet with the family, "if they're willing to see us."

"I really feel awful for the family and our community," he said. "And hopefully our community can find a way to heal together."

"My most important priority is to respect the sensitivity of the family," said Councilman Steve Kozachik. "TPD leadership will meet with them privately tomorrow and fully review the incident. Following that meeting there will be a press conference during which the public will be briefed."

"That's the proper sequence. Posting inflammatory statements on social media shows a lack of regard for all of the people involved," said Kozachik.

Magnus defended the rest of his department in the written statement put out late Tuesday. "The vast, vast majority of our officers do their jobs well and responsibly and are rightfully disturbed and dismayed by any statements to the contrary. I continue to have the utmost confidence in the men and women of our police department," he said.

The TPOA union said late Tuesday afternoon that "unfortunately, Councilmember Santa Cruz chose to issue a false statement about the incident."

"She is playing fast and loose with the facts, and she knows it," TPOA said. "There was, in fact, no 'horrible incident of police violence.' There was no force used in the incident" and the video will show that, the group said.

"This incident had a truly tragic outcome, but to imply that the officers involved are responsible for the death of the individual involved is inappropriate and reckless," TPOA said in a Facebook post.

"We encourage dialogue and debate. We are asking for, imploring, for our community to remain calm during this time to allow the facts of this case to come to light," TPOA said.

A member of the local Fraternal Order of Police, an organization that doesn't formally represent officers in negotiations with the city, posted on that group's Facebook page in response to Santa Cruz's statement, saying that "trying to force a square peg into a round hole because the current narrative says so is shameful."

"Any death of any community member at anytime is tragic. Leaving out all facts of the case in question is disturbing at best. Police violence caused this death?," the FOP post said. It listed off a series of actions, saying that "0" was the "amount of guns fired," as well as chokeholds, baton strikes, Taser deployments, and fist strikes or kicks.

"I encourage everyone to wait for the official report to be released and then view the video and decide for yourself with all of the facts," it said.

"The officers of the Tucson Police Department have been proudly serving this community for far longer than you ever will ma'am," it said in response to the councilwoman's post. "And while they are not perfect, they strive for perfection everyday and will continue to do so, preferably with your honest support."

TPD shot man during stand-off in March

Earlier this year, a man was shot to death by a TPD officer. Jacob Frausto died March 6 after being shot by a TPD officer after Frausto fired his own gun during a stand-off with the SWAT team. The stand-off began with a domestic violence call.

The April death of Ingram Lopez in Tucson came nearly a month before the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — an incident that galvanized protests across the nation.

Magnus tweeted on May 26 that the video of Floyd's death showed an "indefensible use of force that good officers everywhere are appalled by. This is contrary to how PROFESSIONAL police officers train & conduct themselves. Conduct like this anywhere makes it more difficult for police everywhere to build community trust."

- 30 -