Details revealed about Ingram-Lopez death in police custody; TPD chief offers to resign

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation Wednesday at a news conference in which details were finally released about the April death of 27-year-old Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez while being restrained by police.

Mayor Regina Romero called for several police reforms, including "immediate notification" of fatal police incidents. "People are mad, people are disappointed, people are outraged — and rightfully so," she said.

As TucsonSentinel.com first reported, the three officers who were first on the scene resigned last week before they could be fired.

Ingram-Lopez died April 21 after his grandmother called 911 from the family home. Naked and yelling, he was chased through the house by arriving officers, who charged in yelling "Get on the fucking ground." He ran into the garage, laid down, and was double-handcuffed by police and placed face down on the garage floor, with officers holding him down.

His grandmother, Magdalena Ingram, had called 911 at 1:12 a.m., saying that her grandson was naked, under the influence and going "crazy," a police report filed the day after the incident said.

TPD police report on the April 21 death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez

"Oh my God, oh my God," she had screamed into the phone, it said. Authorities have not yet released a recording of the call.

The three officers — Samuel Routledge, Ryan Starbuck and Jonathan Jackson — arrived at the home at 1:20 a.m., the report said.

Ingram-Lopez, who was later found to have a large amount of cocaine in his system, yelled for several minutes after being restrained by the officers, but did not put up any serious struggle against the officers, a police bodycam video showed. (See the raw video below.)

Officers found him already lying on the garage floor when they entered.

"OK, please," he said as they restrained him. He screamed and wailed.

"I will Tase you," an officer said forcefully. One officer fumbled with a pair of handcuffs.

Ingram-Lopez repeatedly asked for water in English and Spanish, called for his "nana," and said "oh shit, I can't breathe." At one point, officers put a "spit sock" over his head.

"Relax," one officer said.

Magdalena Ingram leaned through the door connecting the home and the garage, asking "Officer?"

"Ma'am, get out of here. Go wait inside," an officer said. The woman backed up.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry," Ingram-Lopez said.

"Relax," an officer said.

"Please give me some water," said the prone man. "Oh, shit, I can't breathe."

"Can I please have some water."

At one point, in response to the her grandson's calls for water, Magdalena Ingram gave a bottle of water to Officer Starbuck, but he did not provide it to the man.

"When he calms down, he can get what he wants," he said, the TPD report said.

Ingram-Lopez was quiet for a few moments, with only the sounds of the police radio captured on the video.

"Just relax, all right," one officer said.

"Can I please have some water... what are you doing?," Ingram-Lopez said. "What are you doing? I want some water. Agua por favor. Please. Please. No. Water. What the fuck?"

TPD internal investigation report into death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez

Ingram-Lopez "showed every sign of being overheated (major symptom of excited delirium)," the TPD internal affairs investigation found. "He repeatedly asked for water, he was naked, and sweating."

The man, who weighed 245 lbs. and was 6'3" tall, began to thrash as one officer lay across his legs and another held down his upper torso. The autopsy report said he had numerous abrasions on his face, forehead, and arms and legs.

One officer, Jonathan Jackson, was the first on the scene and later told investigators that he did not hear Ingram-Lopez ask for water, the TPD report said.

"Get the fuck down," one officer said.

"You're going to get shocked, dude. You're going to get zapped," Routledge told Ingram-Lopez.

Routledge later provided no justification for threatening to use his Taser, investigators said. Routledge had been bitten by a dog while making his way through the house to the garage.

"Instead of deescalating, officers told Mr. Ingram-Lopez to, "Shut the fuck up," the TPD internal affairs document said.

On the concrete floor, the man took heavy breaths.

After several minutes of him yelling incoherently and having spasms under the blanket, officers opened the garage door and covered him with yellow film emergency blankets.

"Chill the fuck down, man," one said.

Medical Examiner's toxicology report on Ingram-Lopez

"We're putting a blanket over you, dude," said an officer. Jackson placed one over Ingram-Lopez's lower torso, and then another was unfolded and Jackson placed it over his upper body, covering his shoulders and his head.

Soon after, Ingram-Lopez, still on his stomach on the ground, began making loud choking sounds.

TPD's executive review of the department's internal investigation of the incident said the three officers "showed complete disregard" for their training, "but most importantly an apparent indifference or inability to recognize an individual in medical distress and take the appropriate action."

According to the toxicology report, Ingram-Lopez had cocaine in his system (628 ng/mL) and an amount of a cocaine metabolite, benzoylecgonine, that would indicate significant recent use (7468 nb/mL).

One of the officers, Starbuck, placed a "spit sock" on Ingram-Lopez's head after he "began making sounds as though he was clearing his throat/airway," the TPD investigation said.

"Please," the man said, "some water.... por favor...." He began yelling louder, making sounds rather than words.

Routledge continued to hold the man's legs, with Jackson and Starbuck applying pressure to his upper back, each with a knee, another officer observed as he arrived, according to the investigation.

"Multiple officers were on-scene and could have helped control Mr. Ingram-Lopez once he was in the recovery position or in a seated position," the report said.

"No, no, no," the man said, breathing heavily.

He then grew quiet.

One patted Ingram-Lopez on the back. "Are you alive?," an officer asked quietly, about 12 minutes after the man had been restrained.

The man made some small movements.

An officer again patted him on the back, several times.

Another officer who had arrived at the scene asked, "Shouldn't we have him in the recovery position?"

"Is he breathing?," one asked.

"Hey," one said. "Hey. Hey! Hey!," he said, more loudly.

As the officers tried to revive the man, his grandmother asked, "What happened to my grandson?"

"He's not responding," she said.

Another officer, Sgt. Robert Mitchell, who had arrived after the others, told the officers to put Ingram-Lopez on his side

The officers rolled Ingram-Lopez on to his side, about two minutes after his "last audible sound," the investigation said.

Another officer who had arrived shortly after the initial three, Officer Jerin Stoor, told Jackson to request an ambulance.

"He's not very conscious right now," an officer said. "He's not conscious," apparently speaking into his radio to a dispatcher about 13 minutes after Ingram-Lopez was restrained.

The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched at 1:36 a.m.

Ingram-Lopez autopsy report

The county medical examiner found that the cause of death was "sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint." Tuesday night, TPD had stated that the death was "ascribed to sudden cardiac arrest, with acute cocaine intoxication and an enlarged heart," not disclosing the finding that "physical restraint" was involved.

As the officers asked that an ambulance be sent, Ingram-Lopez's grandmother stepped into the garage.

"What happened?," she said, craning her neck to see around a parked car. The officers yelled at her to "go back inside." She quietly returned back inside the house.

One of the officers administered a dose of Narcan. "I'm going to do it one more time."

Tucson police and city officials did not reveal the incident until after it was exclusively first reported Tuesday by TucsonSentinel.com. Three officers who were at the scene resigned last week after an internal investigation, which determined that they should be terminated. Internal city sources criticized the delay in releasing any information to the public, with one calling it an attempt at a "white-wash" earlier in the week.

Ingram-Lopez shared a home with his grandmother, and was the father of a toddler-aged daughter.

After the doses of Narcan, the officers again rolled Ingram-Lopez over and dragged him into the driveway, where they began to perform CPR, administering chest compressions. From the video, it's not apparent if they checked his airway. And some point, the handcuffs were removed from the man, and then he was cuffed again in front of his body.

About five minutes later, an ambulance arrived, with an officer using his flashlight to signal the location to the vehicle finding its way through the darkened narrow streets of a single-story townhouse development on the East Side.

Tucson Fire Department personnel vigorously took over the CPR effort.

"It looks like he vomited inside his mask," someone said.

Tucson Fire EMTs tried to resuscitate him with a defibrillator, and inserted an endotracheal tube to try to clear his airway

Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez was declared dead at the scene at 2:06 a.m.

He had a body temperature of 101.3 degrees when EMTs examined him at the scene, the autopsy report said.

The spit sock was used after he had been "attempting to open his airway and clear his throat, possibly vomiting (another sign of excited delirium)," the TPD investigative report said. Using a spit sock to contain liquids while keeping someone face down is "contrary to spit sock training," it said, "because any vomit or other material expelled by Mr. Ingram-Lopez would have been deposited in the spit sock and possibly become an airway obstruction."

"The use of blankets to completely cover an individual who was showing signs of overheating and difficulty breathing to provide him dignity was inconsistent with training," it said.

Starbuck had been a certified EMT for 14 years before joining TPD. The internal investigation found that he and Routledge "failed to recognize this call had transitioned to a medical call once Mr. Ingram-Lopez was safe and Mr. Ingram-Lopez was handcuffed. Mr. Ingram-Lopez was naked, sweating, speaking gibberish, hallucinating, using narcotics and showing all the signs of excited delirium. This was never discussed by the officers on scene or considered."

"There were no attempts to develop a plan, which rushed the situation and eliminated opportunities for deescalation," the report said. "Even after Mr. Ingram-Lopez complied with commands they could have stopped and slowed things down, but they did not."

Raw video & press conference: Magnus & Romero on the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez in Tucson policy custody

Content warning: This video includes raw body-cam footage of a man dying while being restrained by Tucson police.

Officers dodge firing with resignations

Officers Jonathan Jackson, Samuel Routledge and Ryan Starbuck quit before they could be fired by the department.

The specific policy violations cited in the report's determination that the three officers should be removed from the force were: "212: Failure to Take Appropriate Action," "207: Use of Force (Other)," and "405: Actions on Duty." Those allegations were each found to be sustained by the investigation.

Jackson was the first on the scene, and told investigators that "his thought process was to get this subject detained as quickly as possible and get him to jail," the report said.

The investigation found Jackson had a "complete lack of incident command."

The case, first reported to the public by TucsonSentinel.com, has been referred to the Pima County Attorney's Office for potential prosecution of the officers, Magnus said. The chief also said he has asked the FBI to review the case.

The three handed in their resignations on Thursday — almost two months to the day after a man died while being restrained by cops who responded to a 911 call placed by the man's grandmother.

TPD's internal investigation said that the three officers did not place Ingram-Lopez on his side in the "recovery position" for more than 12 minutes as they restrained him.

The report said that police officers in Arizona have been trained for 20 years to use that position to "reduce the likelihood of serious injury or death" when dealing with individuals who may be experiencing "excited delirium." The three officers had received such training, the report said.

Magnus told reporters on Wednesday that it's "important to note there is no indication of malicious intent nor did any of the officers deploy strikes, use chokeholds, or place a knee on Mr. Ingram-Lopez's neck."

Even when pressed by reporters, Magnus refused to comment on what the officers specifically did wrong to deserve being fired, referring questioners to the document produced by the internal investigators.

"In the video, we see a person who is clearly distressed, asking for water, asking for help, asking for his nana," said Romero. "Now we must center the conversation on police accountability and transparency. When officers do not perform as trained, they need to be held accountable."

The TPD internal report says that instead of de-escalating the situation, "they focused on the arrest and missed the significance of the situation."

"There were two very large officers detaining a restrained man in medical crisis, and they did not use the tactics taught to restrain the male properly," the report said.

Whether the three are allowed to remain certified officers, able to be hired by another department, will be determined by state officials at the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. TucsonSentinel.com has requested but not yet received any communications between the city and AZPOST.

Magnus surprises with resignation offer

Magnus told reporters that as a demonstration of his "willingness to take accountability, I am offering my resignation to the mayor, City Council and city manager."

Under the City Charter, it's up to City Manager Mike Ortega to accept or reject Magnus's resignation.

Questioned by the Sentinel, Ortega declined to comment Wednesday.

"I don't want to talk about this now. I'll let you know," he said.

Romero said she was surprised by the resignation offer.

"I did not know he was going to offer his resignation. I cannot impose my thoughts on what his decision has been," she said.

"Chief Magnus has been ... a great police chief for the city of Tucson," Romero said, saying she would "think about what he's presented to the public" in offering to leave his position.

Councilman Paul Cunningham told the Sentinel that "I have already asked the chief not to resign."

"While the incident for April is tragic and demonstrates the need for police reform, our chief has a track record of being community-oriented and as a reformer," Cunningham said after the press conference. "I think it would be a mistake to let Chief Magnus go."

Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz, who has engaged in a vigorous debate with police groups about Ingram-Lopez's death over the last two days, said that "If Chief Magnus wants to leave, that's on him. Tucson is our home. Leaving for us is not an option."

Councilman Steve Kozachik also said that Magnus should remain. "I think he's a great fit for Tucson and he has my full support. His people let him down but that doesn't mean he should be let go," he said.

Councilwoman Nikki Lee did not specifically endorse Magnus remaining on the job, but said "I support what Chief Magnus has done to transform the Tucson Police Department. This case shows there is more work to be done, and I believe he and his leadership team are the right individuals to lead us through this tough time" in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The other members of the Council, Councilman Richard Fimbres and Paul Durham, could not be reached have not offered any public comments.

An attorney representing the family declined to make a statement to TucsonSentinel.com on Wednesday.

Mayor calls for 'framework for change'

Romero told reporters Wednesday that "we must center the conversation on police accountability."

"It's not acceptable that mayor and Council and the public were not notified of this event," she said, calling for a "new framework to change how we serve our community."

Romero said that the Community Police Advisory Review Board needs to have broader abilities to review incidents and suggest changes.

She also called for strengthening the independent police auditor, and setting up a "community safety division" to coordinate mental health resources, social workers and other services with law enforcement.

Romero called off Council meeting as story breaks

As the Sentinel prepared to publish a report breaking the story on Tuesday morning, Magnus did not respond to requests for comment. Romero said she wanted to postpone the City Council meeting in which the police union contract was to be renewed, as officials scrambled to respond to the public revelation of the case.

"After viewing a video yesterday of a Tucson Police Department in-custody death, I do not feel that it would be appropriate to carry on with business as usual in light of this event," Romero said in a written statement sent out after the Sentinel first published a report on the death Tuesday. "I am anguished and deeply troubled by what I saw."

The six other members of the Council also wanted to push back the meeting, so it was canceled because a quorum would not be present.

One source, who requested anonymity in order to provide information that they were not authorized to reveal, described the incident and the ensuing probe as "a clusterfuck."

"Numerous procedural violations" occurred during the incident that caused the death, one source said.

The three officers would have been fired had they not resigned, a TPD spokesman said Tuesday afternoon, after the Sentinel's report was initially published.

What the Devil won't tell you: Tucson must release all info about man's death in police custody... 2 months ago

In a brief statement released late Tuesday, hours after the report was first published, Magnus said that the officers "did not live up to the high standards of the Tucson Police Department. They are no longer employed here." The three quit the department before the internal investigation was completed. "That investigation is now complete," TPD said.

Tucson police did not disclose the death to the public when it occurred, and did not release any detailed information on the record about the death or the investigation prior to Wednesday. Numerous documents and recordings related to the incident and the internal probe have not yet been provided by officials.

"Out of respect for the family's wishes, I have been informed that the city will not be immediately sharing the name of the victim, details of the incident, or the video per the family's request," Romero said Tuesday.

Magnus refused to explain why the information was not released to the public for days after the internal investigation was finished, except to cite the family's desire to see the video. He met with the family and their attorney on Wednesday morning.

Magnus did say that not informing the public quickly after the fatal encounter was a "serious misstep."

He reminded reporters that the "incident took place at the start of the most intense period of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I believe the notification process to the public could have been missed, at least in part, due to some of the chaos that was going on during that period. But nonetheless, public notification should have happened."

He said a new policy requires at least two top police executives to review the footage of any in-custody fatality within 48 hours, so that leadership can more quickly be informed about possible serious policy infractions.

TPD leaves out part of ME's statement of cause of death

According to a statement released by TPD late Tuesday and widely reported by the press and circulated online, "death as documented in the Pima County Medical Examiner's report was ascribed to sudden cardiac arrest, with acute cocaine intoxication and an enlarged heart."

The full autopsy report, released by PCOME on Wednesday morning just prior to the news conference by Romero and Magnus, said twice that Ingram-Lopez's death was caused by "sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint."

The report said that the death had "cardiac left ventricular hypertrophy as a significant contributing condition," citing Ingram-Lopez's enlarged heart.

Councilmen Paul Cunningham and Steve Kozachik did not comment on TPD leaving out restraint as part of the cause of death.

Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz told TucsonSentinel.com that the Tuesday statement by TPD had a "glaring omission from the medical examiner's report which included 'physical restraint' as a factor in the cause of death. This is reckless and points toward an attempt to hide/obscure information that the family and public would need."

"The overemphasis by TPD pointing to cocaine in Adrian's autopsy report is nothing but victim-blaming," she said in a written statement to the Sentinel. "It is 2020 and it is well documented that drug addiction is an illness. No life is disposable. #Nanaayúdame."

Romero said simply that she "acknowledges the totality of the Medical Examiner's autopsy," including that document's attribution of the cause of death.

Lee said she in her post that she had not commented about the case before Wednesday to "honor the family," and that she "felt it critical to allow for formal press conferences and proper notification to the public to ensure transparency and accountability, and felt it was critical that the public is given all of the facts up-front - directly from TPD - as we experience this loss together as a community."

Other members of the Council could not be reached for comment about the discrepancy on Wednesday.

Santa Cruz, who viewed video of the incident on Monday, described it as a death "at the hands of Tucson police officers" and a "horrible incident of police violence" in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

The Tucson Police Officers Association, the police union, disputed that characterization, saying "there was no force used in the incident" and that Santa Cruz was "playing fast and loose with the facts."

In the brief statement about the incident, TPD said "no blows, strikes, chokeholds, knee to the neck, chemical or electronic weapons were used. No shots were fired."

The fatal incident on April 21, was sparked by an emergency call to a home near Golf Links and Prudence.

The man who died was Latino. One of the TPD officers was Black, and the other two were white, sources said earlier and Magnus confirmed Wednesday.

Few city officials would comment on the record about the incident before Wednesday, citing the fact that the family had not yet been fully apprised of the details.

Several sources expressed frustration that the death had not been made public yet, two months later.

One said that lower-level commanders in TPD "downplayed the investigation... they were trying to white-wash this" internally.

Sources indicated that members of the City Council were first informed of the death last week, and that the police chief may not have been told of the seriousness of the incident until the internal investigation was complete. Magnus individually showed the 20-minute video to the mayor and members of the Council on Monday. He provided them with limited information about the incident late last week.

Romero said she told Chief Magnus on Monday that "We need to make sure that this is made public as quickly as possible... that we put out all of the information to the community."

"Count on me proposing immediate action to adopt reforms, so we can prevent similar things from happening again," she told TucsonSentinel.com on Tuesday.

"I don't know what the process or protocol is," Romero said of the two-month delay in any information on the death being made public. "But if it's not written anywhere that mayor and Council and community are not told immediately, I want that to change."

"Whoever was involved in making the decision to not apprise the chief and his deputies, and mayor and Council, that is unacceptable," Romero said. "Every in-custody death needs to be disclosed immediately."

Because of the lack of detailed information made public, some sources earlier told TucsonSentinel.com that the incident took place on April 18, while others indicated it was on April 21. There were also conflicting accounts about whether the officers left the force last Thursday or Friday.

Council members react

A City Council study session and meeting, set for Tuesday afternoon and evening, were called off late Tuesday morning, Romero said.

City Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz posted on Facebook, saying "I will not participate in the mayor and Council meeting today because of the tragedy and death of one of our community members at the hands of Tucson police officers. I do not take my responsibilities as a council member lightly, and I cannot, in good conscience, sit by and conduct business as usual without addressing this tragedy."

The Council was set to review the city budget, including the Police Department, and vote on the city's contract with the Tucson Police Officers Association, the police union.

Ingram-Lopez's death came either just days before or the same night as the Council unanimously approved a new ordinance aimed at restricting self-proclaimed "First Amendment Auditors" from videoing police incidents while allegedly interfering with law enforcement operations. Critics have said that the measure was too broad, and a second look at it was also on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

The mayor and most members of the Council have declined to answer questions about that ordinance posed by TucsonSentinel.com beginning the day after it was voted into law. Public records requests about discussions regarding the ordinance have been stonewalled, with few released in a slow trickle over two months, and several city staffers making false statements, claiming they do not exist.

Family asks for delay in public seeing video

Santa Cruz declined to provide more details about the incident on Tuesday, saying it wouldn't be appropriate until the family was provided all of the information.

"The family has asked to receive the footage before all the details of the case go public," she posted on Facebook. "This horrible incident of police violence has brought the national debate to the doorsteps of Tucson City Hall. The mayor and Council must not look away."

Councilman Paul Cunningham also said he didn't want to discuss details of what he called "a horrible situation" until he was able to meet with the family, "if they're willing to see us."

"I really feel awful for the family and our community," he said. "And hopefully our community can find a way to heal together."

"My most important priority is to respect the sensitivity of the family," said Councilman Steve Kozachik. "TPD leadership will meet with them privately tomorrow and fully review the incident. Following that meeting there will be a press conference during which the public will be briefed."

"That's the proper sequence. Posting inflammatory statements on social media shows a lack of regard for all of the people involved," said Kozachik.

Magnus defended the rest of his department in the written statement put out late Tuesday. "The vast, vast majority of our officers do their jobs well and responsibly and are rightfully disturbed and dismayed by any statements to the contrary. I continue to have the utmost confidence in the men and women of our police department," he said.

The TPOA union said late Tuesday afternoon that "unfortunately, Councilmember Santa Cruz chose to issue a false statement about the incident."

"She is playing fast and loose with the facts, and she knows it," TPOA said. "There was, in fact, no 'horrible incident of police violence.' There was no force used in the incident" and the video will show that, the group said.

"This incident had a truly tragic outcome, but to imply that the officers involved are responsible for the death of the individual involved is inappropriate and reckless," TPOA said in a Facebook post.

"We encourage dialogue and debate. We are asking for, imploring, for our community to remain calm during this time to allow the facts of this case to come to light," TPOA said.

Councilwoman Lee echoed the calls for calm on Wednesday, saying "We are in the midst of a long overdue national conversation about transparency and accountability in America's police departments, and an even longer overdue conversation about systemic racism. Each in-custody death has its own tragic story, and it's critical that each incident be viewed through the lens of facts and context."

Narcan does nothing for cocaine overdoses

Narcan (Naloxone) is designed to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose by binding to opioid receptors and restoring normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped as a result of overdosing with heroin or prescription opioid pain medications, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

It is considered an extremely safe drug that only has noticeable effects on someone with opioids in their system.

The most common side effects of Narcan are dizziness, tiredness, flushing, weakness, restlessness, and other symptoms of sudden withdrawal.

Narcan will do nothing to reverse an overdose of cocaine and is only indicated if someone has taken a combination of cocaine and opioids.

While opioids slow breathing and can lead to respiratory failure, especially when combined with another depressant, such as alcohol, cocaine is a stimulant and has nearly the opposite effect. Cocaine cause contraction of the blood vessels, raises blood pressure, and speeds up the heart rate, and increasing the users risk of heart attack 24-fold in the first hour after use.

Because of blood vessel constriction, the users organs — including the heart — can be severely damaged by oxygen deprivation.

12th death in TPD custody in a decade

Earlier this year, a man was shot to death by a TPD officer. Jacob Frausto died March 6 after being shot by a TPD officer after Frausto fired his own gun during a stand-off with the SWAT team. The stand-off began with a domestic violence call.

Over the past 10 years, there have been 12 deaths in TPD custody, Magnus said. Seven were found to have been suicides, with five people dying while being restrained by police.

"No officers in prior cases were found to be criminally responsible," he said.

The April death of Ingram-Lopez in Tucson came nearly a month before the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — an incident that galvanized protests across the nation.

Magnus tweeted on May 26 that the video of Floyd's death showed an "indefensible use of force that good officers everywhere are appalled by. This is contrary to how PROFESSIONAL police officers train & conduct themselves. Conduct like this anywhere makes it more difficult for police everywhere to build community trust."

TucsonSentinel.com’s Maria Coxon Smith contributed to this report.

This original news reporting was partly supported by the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information at the University of Florida, which awarded Sentinel Editor Dylan Smith a Brechner Reporting Fellowship to pursue in-depth journalism about government secrecy.

