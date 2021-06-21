Free pet microchips available in advance of July 4

Free pet microchips will be available from the Pima Animal Care Center through July 1, with a morning walk-in clinic for the first 50 animals each day. The county animal shelter is gearing up for an influx of lost pets around July 4, officials said.

The clinic at PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., will resume Thursday and be available 9-11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pet owners who come to the clinic are asked to wear masks, keep their dogs on leashes and cats in carriers.

The 50-pet daily limit is an effort to limit heat exposure for both people and pets, said PACC spokeswoman Nikki Reck.

In offering microchips, PACC officials hope to decrease the numbers of stray pets that typically rise around July 4.

"Pets can easily get scared and we want to make sure that they make it back home as quickly as possible, and a microchip is the best way to do that! With a quick scan, PACC staffers can find a phone number and call the pet owner to pick up their lost pet," Monica Dangler, director of Animal Services, said in a press release.

"Even if your pet has never been scared of fireworks before, it is good to have a plan," Dangler said. "Sometimes pets get spooked. The days following Fourth of July were pretty busy last summer, so we want to help these pets go right back home as soon as they get here."

After the clinic ends on July 1, pet owners looking for low-cost microchips, affordable vaccines and veterinarian care can visit PACC's partner organization No Kill Pima County's website, Reck said.

PACC is waiving redemption fees for pets who end up in the shelter. The agency is encouraging people who find friendly strays to hang onto them rather than immediately bringing them to PACC.

"Chances are that the pet belongs to one of their neighbors. Pets that stay in the area where they are found also have an 80 percent chance of making it home versus the 20 percent when they are brought to the shelter," Reck said in the release.

