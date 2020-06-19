Tucson City Hall declares 'Black Lives Matter' for Juneteenth

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

A "Black Lives Matter" banner stretched across the west face of Tucson's City Hall on Friday, marking Juneteenth with a clear message hanging just outside Mayor Regina Romero's office.

The banner, unfurled Friday morning, faces Interstate 10 and Sentinel Peak.

"Tucson stands in solidarity with our Black brothers and sisters across the country in fighting the systemic racism that pervades our society at all levels," Romero said in a press release announcing the banner. "We are here to support, listen, and learn from the Black Lives Matter movement and our community so that we can better effect change and work for meaningful reform that closes racial, economic and social inequities."

"Now, all Tucsonans as well as visitors driving along Interstate 10 will see loud and clear where Tucson stands in this historic moment. My thanks to the Gloo Factory, SKYTEK Building Services, and City of Tucson Facilities and Communications Maintenance for making this happen," she said.

The cost of the banner was not immediately available.

