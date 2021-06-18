Former prosecutor Lacy Cooper seeks GOP nomination for Arizona AG

Lacy Cooper, a former state and federal prosecutor, has joined the crowded Republican field for the 2022 attorney general’s race.

Cooper announced on Thursday that she’s running for Arizona’s top law enforcement job to replace Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is term-limited.

Cooper spent eight years at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona and served stints as the chief of its border security section and as the office’s general crimes section chief before leaving in March. Prior to joining the federal prosecutor’s office, Cooper spent nearly seven years at the Gila County Attorney’s Office.

“As a prosecutor, I’ve built my life and career here in rural and urban Arizona, going after drug cartels, child predators, even locking up corporate criminals. From the boardroom to the border, I’ve seen a lot of bad guys. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you break the law I’m going to put you behind bars,” Cooper said in her announcement video on Thursday.

Cooper focused heavily on border security in her announcement, saying her time as an assistant U.S. attorney gave her firsthand experience dealing with “D.C.’s failed border policies.”

“I took on gangs, human smugglers, sex traffickers and even terrorists. Now I’m interviewing for a new job, to protect our border, to protect our heroic public safety officers, to protect our kids and the most vulnerable, to protect our constitution and the rule of law, and to protect Arizona,” she said.

This will be Cooper’s first time running for elected office, though she’s sought appointments to other law enforcement positions in the past. In 2019, she was one of five finalists the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors considered to fill the vacant county attorney position, and she was considered for the appointment to U.S. attorney for Arizona after President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

Cooper’s candidacy makes the GOP primary for attorney general a three-way race, and political observers expect other notable candidates to join the fray. Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould and Tiffany Shedd, a lawyer and cotton farmer from Eloy, are also seeking the Republican nomination.

