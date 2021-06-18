Border Patrol agent shoots, wounds Mexican woman in Nogales

A U.S. Border Patrol shot and wounded a Mexican woman Wednesday evening at an intersection in Nogales, Ariz., authorities said.

Federal officials remained tight-lipped about the incident, refusing to release details about the shooting, including not only the name of the woman, but also her gender and nationality. However, in a Facebook post published Thursday, the Mexican consulate's office in Nogales released their own statement, saying that a Mexican woman, identified as a migrant, suffered a gunshot wound in the city, and that she was transported to a hospital in Tucson.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the chief of the BP's Tucson Sector, John R. Modlin, said that around 5:07 p.m., an agent assigned to the Nogales station was patroling in the border city near Bankard and Doe Streets, an intersection marked by the Arroyo motel and warehouses just about a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border.

At some point, the unidentified agent fired their service weapon, striking and wounding the woman.

Modlin and U.S. Customs and Border Protection—Border Patrol's parent agency—would not release any more details about the shooting, referring questions to the FBI. In a response to emailed questions about the incident, the FBI would say only "No further information will be given at this time."

Border Patrol does not release the names of agents involved in shootings, nor those injured or killed by agents, as part of a long-standing policy.

Border Patrol said on Wednesday that the Nogales Police Department was called to the scene, however, they remained at the perimeter of the scene, the Nogales International reported.

The FBI and the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility were also notified and responded to the scene, Modlin wrote.

