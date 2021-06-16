Border Patrol agent shoots, wounds person in Nogales

A U.S. Border Patrol shot and wounded a person Wednesday evening at an intersection in Nogales, Ariz., authorities said.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the chief of the BP's Tucson Sector, John R. Modlin, said that around 5:07 p.m., an agent assigned to the Nogales station was patroling in the border city near Bankard and Doe Streets, an intersection marked by a small hotel and warehouses just about a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border.

At some point, the unidentified agent fired their service weapon, striking and wounding a person.

The person who was shot was not named by officials, who did not provide any further details about the shooting incident.

Border Patrol does not release the names of agents involved in shootings, nor those injured or killed by agents, as part of a long-standing policy.

Border Patrols said that the Nogales Police Department was called and Emergency Medical Services were requested for the injured individual, who was transported to a Tucson hospital.

The FBI and the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility were also notified and responded to the scene, Modlin wrote.

- 30 -