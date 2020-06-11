 Photos: Fighting the Bighorn Fire from above
Photos: Fighting the Bighorn Fire from above

Paul Ingram TucsonSentinel.com

More by Paul Ingram

Photos and video of the effort to stem the Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on Thursday, as crews dropped fire retardant and water from the air.

Earlier in the day, about 200 homes were evacuated in one stretch of the northern Catalina Foothills, with crews on the ground prepared to set back burns to slow the spread of the fire.

Dropping fire retardant on Pontatoc Ridge on Thursday afternoon. Video courtesy of Joni Jones.

