Animals shelters offering refuge to pets displaced by Bighorn Fire

Due to the "significant danger" from the Bighorn Fire, many Catalina Foothills residents are now under an evacuation order, and several local organizations are offering their emergency services the help residents keep their pets and livestock safe.

Pima County Animal Care Center, The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and the Rillito Racetrack have all enacted plans in response to the evacuation orders.

PACC has a plan in place to board pets for the evacuated residents. Evacuees who need help housing their pets are advised to make arrangements with the shelter by calling 520-724-5961.

“When you are in the middle of an emergency it can be overwhelming to figure out the best way to take care of your family and pets,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “Pets are family."

The shelter is equipped to care for dogs, cats, birds, and pocket pets like gerbils, hamsters, rats, etc. PACC is also working with the Pima County Fairgrounds if additional space is needed.

Early this afternoon, HSSA announced on it's Facebook page that they are in the Pima County Domestic Animal Relief Team and the American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter to assist with emergency sheltering for pets of people who are displaced at the Bighorn Fire evacuation site.

"If needed our AKC Disaster Relief Trailer will head to CDO High School to aid in any pet related needs on site. If you are looking for temporary shelter for you and your pet please call the following hotline at 520-351-FIRE for further instructions and details."

The HSSA post further advised that some "local hotels like Hotel McCoy, AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown and The Downtown Clifton are pet-friendly and have availability at this time."

People who need help with livestock can contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at (520) 419-2369.

There are also Facebook groups, such as Bighorn Fire Evacuation with Livestock & Pets, who are working to connect evacuees with available resources. Many community members have offered temporary shelter for animals effected by the evacuation.

