Catalina Foothills warned to be prepared to evacuate from Bighorn Fire

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Residents of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon and 1st Avenue, north of Ina Road, should be prepared to leave their homes due to the "significant danger" from the Bighorn Fire burning on the mountain slopes above.

That area is now in the second stage of Arizona's evacuation alert system, and residents should be "Set" and "be alert" and ready to leave their homes if notified, officials said.

The fire, which started with a lightning strike on Friday, has crept over Pusch Ridge and grown along the southern stretch of the Santa Catalina Mountains, reaching more than 3,200 acres Wednesday evening.

From Pima County:

Ready, Set, Go is the state's evacuation alert system. The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening. *** Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating. Grab your emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO

Sign up for emergency alerts

About 400 firefighters have been working the blaze, including six hotshot crews and six helicopters.

From the National Forest Service:

As predicted, high temperatures and direct sunlight increased fire activity this afternoon on the Bighorn Fire, sending up large columns of smoke. The fire continues to creep northeast into steep terrain toward Mt. Kimball. To the south, the fire crossed the Finger Rock drainage and helicopters have been dropping water to slow the spread. Fire activity has diminished in Pima Canyon but remains active near Alamo Canyon and Finger Rock. Crews are continuing to construct fire line across the forest boundary to the south of the fire. Over the next several days communities can expect to see crews and apparatus working in an around subdivisions in the Catalina Foothills. These specialized firefighters assess potential threats to homes and infrastructure, identify access routes and develop contingency plans in the event of fire spreading into the area.

- 30 -