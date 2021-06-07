COVID vaccines now available at three Pima health clinics

The three main public health clinics for Pima county now offer COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday.

The Theresa Lee Health Center, along with the Pima County Health Department's North Office and the East Office, began providing all three vaccinations types starting Monday. The hours vary for each site though all are closed from noon to 1 p.m. Health Department officials encourage those seeking a coronavirus shot to make an appointment, but the three sites are also seeing walk-ins.

The clinics will provide the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone age 12 and older is now eligible to be vaccinated at no cost.

The county clinics are expected to expand their hours later in the month.

Larger drive-through vaccination sites — including state-run clinics — have closed or are expected to do so soon, but the county is continuing efforts to vaccinate residents, with FEMA mobile clinics still operating.

Of Pima County's roughly 1 million residents, about 456,000 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine — about 44 percent of the population. About 396,000 here are fully vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Across the state, about 47 percent of Arizonans have received at least one shot.

In the county, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, among 374 new infections reported across the state. There have been 17,700 state residents who have died from the virus, with 2,413 people in Pima County dead from the disease.

The new county vaccination sites are:

Theresa Lee Health Center

1493 W. Commerce Court

Monday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 – 5 p.m.

520-724-7900

North Office

3550 N. 1st Ave.

Tuesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – noon

520-724-2880

East Office

6920 E. Broadway

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

520-724-9650

Bennito L. Kelty is TucsonSentinel.com’s IDEA reporter, focusing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access stories, and a Report for America corps member.

