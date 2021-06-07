COVID vaccines now available at three Pima health clinics

Posted Jun 7, 2021, 5:42 pm
The three main public health clinics for Pima county now offer COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday.
The Theresa Lee Health Center, along with the Pima County Health Department's North Office and the East Office, began providing all three vaccinations types starting Monday. The hours vary for each site though all are closed from noon to 1 p.m. Health Department officials encourage those seeking a coronavirus shot to make an appointment, but the three sites are also seeing walk-ins.
The clinics will provide the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone age 12 and older is now eligible to be vaccinated at no cost.
The county clinics are expected to expand their hours later in the month.
En español: Las vacunas de COVID ahora disponible en tres clínicas de salud de Pima
Larger drive-through vaccination sites — including state-run clinics — have closed or are expected to do so soon, but the county is continuing efforts to vaccinate residents, with FEMA mobile clinics still operating.
Of Pima County's roughly 1 million residents, about 456,000 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine — about 44 percent of the population. About 396,000 here are fully vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Across the state, about 47 percent of Arizonans have received at least one shot.
In the county, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, among 374 new infections reported across the state. There have been 17,700 state residents who have died from the virus, with 2,413 people in Pima County dead from the disease.
The new county vaccination sites are:
Theresa Lee Health Center
- 1493 W. Commerce Court
- Monday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 1 – 5 p.m.
- 520-724-7900
North Office
- 3550 N. 1st Ave.
- Tuesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. – noon
- 520-724-2880
East Office
- 6920 E. Broadway
- Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 520-724-9650
Bennito L. Kelty is TucsonSentinel.com’s IDEA reporter, focusing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access stories, and a Report for America corps member.
