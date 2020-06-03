Blazing: Excessive heat warning for S Az for Weds, Thurs

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

109-degree forecasts have officials warning about dehydration and heat stroke this week. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday could hit 102-109 across much of Southern Arizona.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning, citing "dangerously hot conditions" near Tucson, with the warning stretching into the desert to the west and covering the Phoenix metro area. The warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday through Thursday evening as an early heat wave continues.

"Overnight low temperatures will be much warmer than normal during this time," officials said.

The warning covers the Tucson metro area, the Tohono O`Odham Nation, western Pima County, the Safford area, and south central Pinal County, the National Weather Service said. Thermometers could hit 109 in areas affected by the warning. To the northwest, the Gila Bend area and the desert west of Phoenix could see temperatures of 112 degrees. The Phoenix metro area will have highs of 107-113.

Officials recommended that people limit outdoor chores and spend the afternoon and evening in air-conditioned buildings.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS officials said.

"Have extra water and stay well hydrated by drinking water before you’re thirsty," NWS officials said.

Officials also put out a reminder to never leave a pet, child, or anyone else in a parked car.

From the Weather Service:

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95 degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 in under an hour even with the windows open.

