Pima constables hosting eviction-prevention resources Thursday

A "resource fair" Thursday morning will include a number of agencies offering information on rental assistance and other guidance, as about 500 eviction cases are scheduled to be heard next month, official said.

Local government and nonprofit agencies will offer residents help in remaining in their homes, with advice on rent and utility assistance, food assistance, help for pets, dealing with an eviction case, and employment and work-training guidance. The fair is being organized by the Pima County Constables Office.

Constables are the elected officials who enforce eviction notices. About 500 evictions are scheduled to be heard in Pima County Justice Court starting June 1. While many evictions have been forestalled during the coronavirus epidemic, tenants have not been relieved of the obligation to pay rent, and those who've fallen behind may have trouble catching up before facing an order to vacate their rental homes.

Anyone who may face eviction is welcome to take part in Thursday's event, organizers said.

"We know that 90 percent of people facing eviction never show up for their hearings, often leading to a default judgment. The pandemic has made it even harder for those facing eviction to find assistance, so we worked with our partners to offer help before evictions resume next month," said Pima County Constable Joe Ferguson.

Among the participating agencies will be Pima County One Stop, Pima County Housing Center, Tucson Housing Department and Pima Animal Care Center.

The event will be at the Justice Court complex, 240 N. Stone Ave., from 8:30-11 a.m.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place; attendees are asked to please wear a face-covering or face mask.

