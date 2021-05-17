Gaetz, Greene bringing America First tour to Arizona

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Two of the most controversial Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are coming to Arizona as part of their nationwide, pro-Trump “America First” tour.

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, will hold a rally on May 21 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Mesa. Gaetz tweeted the details on Thursday and urged supporters, “Join us in Arizona!”

The rally in Mesa is part of a larger tour the two Republican representatives launched earlier this month. On May 8, they kicked off their tour at a retirement community northwest of Orlando, touting Donald Trump as the legitimate president of the United States and promoting false conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him.

At the event at The Villages, Greene asked the crowd who their president was, to which the audience enthusiastically responded, “Donald Trump.” When she asked the crowd if they believed that President Joe Biden won the election, the answer was a resounding, “No!”

Gaetz and Greene have both been lightning rods for controversy in recent months, for their support for the “big lie” that Biden won the election through fraud, for their combative and confrontational brand of right-wing politics, and, in Gaetz’s case, for an investigation into allegations that he trafficked teenage girls across state lines for sex.

An associate of Gaetz, former Seminole County, Florida, tax collector Joel Greenberg, had pleaded not guilty to several charges, including wire fraud and sex trafficking of a minor, but has since agreed to plead guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, and to cooperate with with federal prosecutors.

Greene was first elected to Congress in November, and quickly made a name for herself for controversial and outlandish statements. In addition to the baseless claims that Trump was denied a second term through election fraud, she’s expressed support for the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that Democratic politicians and others are part of a Satanic child sex trafficking ring. She also alleged that a 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, was faked.

On Friday, a video surfaced of a 2019 incident in which Greene visited the office of progressive Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, taunting and haranguing her through a mail slot in her office door. On Wednesday, Greene angrily confronted Ocasio-Cortez and falsely claimed that she was supporting terrorist groups.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



