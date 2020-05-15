10 CVS drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opening Friday

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

CVS Health announced it will open 10 COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Arizona Friday, as part of the company's second phase of efforts to help slow the spread of the virus.

In a press release, CVS said it will also be opening 41 other locations in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The company expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May and hopes to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

The test sites will use self-swab kits and will be free of charge to people who meet the guidelines established by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

Patients will have to register in advance beginning Friday and will use an online assessment tool to see if they are eligible for the test.

Patients will be asked to remain in their cars and will be provided the test kit and instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe and ensure the swab is taken properly.

The tests will be sent to a third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.

CVS currently operates large-scale COVID-19 rapid test sites in five states that can process a total of nearly 30,000 tests per week.

"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, the CEO of CVS.

This comes as part of the company's promise to the White House on April 27, alongside Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid, to expand their drive-through coronavirus testing locations around the country.

Walgreens already has two drive-thru testing sites in Arizona, which are being utilized as part of Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order to test up to 60,000 Arizonans over the course of three weekends.

As of May 14, Arizona has 12,674 confirmed coronavirus cases and 624 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Nationwide, there are now 1,398,393 confirmed coronavirus cases resulting in 84,575 deaths according to John Hopkins University.

The CVS testing sites are:

3832 E. Speedway, Tucson

8920 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson

10650 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley

1750 E. Broadway Rd., Tempe

5975 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

6015 E. Brown Rd., Mesa

3170 S. Higley Rd., Gilbert

10707 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

14672 N. Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale

4430 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.

- 30 -