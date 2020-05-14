 Small plane makes emergency landing on Redington Rd.
Small plane makes emergency landing on Redington Rd.

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

A light plane made an emergency landing on Tucson's Far East Side on Thursday. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The single-engine plane was off the roadway on a flat stretch just before Redington Road climbs toward the Tanque Verde Falls area.

The plane landed on Redington near North El Camino Rinconado around 11:45 a.m., said Deputy James Allerton, a spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The cause of the emergency landing was not yet released. The aircraft's tail number was not released by PCSD.

