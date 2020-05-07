'Unconscionable': Pima County's 'Employee Health & Wellness' CV-19 group excludes labor reps

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

A committee set up to "ensure employees are safe and healthy as they return to the workplace" as COVID-19 restrictions are eased includes 32 employer representatives, but is being blasted for not having a single workers group included.

After the issue was raised by TucsonSentinel.com, county officials said that labor representation would be "immediately" added to the group.

The "Business & Employee Health & Wellness" group was convened by Pima County as one of four subcommittees in the "Back to Business" effort.

Tasked with determining "how employers can ensure that employees are safe and healthy as they return to the workplace," the task force of 34 local business group leaders and government officials held its first meeting this week. The subcommittee's makeup has been criticized by local labor representatives.

"Before we talk about re-opening businesses in Pima County, we must first recognize that it will be the hard-working people of our community which will be doing these jobs, and it will be the hard-working people of our community who will be risking their health," Trish Muir, chair of the Pima Area Labor Federation, told TucsonSentinel.com.

"A safe work place is a right, not a privilege," said Muir, head of the Tucson area's AFL-CIO union umbrella group. "We feel that workers, and the unions they have chosen to represent them, must have a say in the decisions being made by the Business & Employee Health & Wellness task force."

The task force is headed by Amber Smith, president of the Tucson Metro Chamber.

"The county identified the broad range of partners," Smith said. "I do not know how the list was developed but I can say that the group appears to be very diverse and broad by industry, organization, size of organization and jurisdiction."

Back in April, PALF "requested that representatives on behalf of our affiliates and worker advocates be included in this process," Muir said. "Unfortunately, our request was ignored. We find it unconscionable that the voice of the people this task force claims to protect was not deemed valuable enough to be heard."

After TucsonSentinel.com raised questions about the subcommittee's membership on Thursday, Jan Lesher, chief deputy county administrator, said "We are aware of the concern and are adjusting immediately to ensure representation."

Muir was offered a seat on the main county Back to Business committee on Friday. She did not respond when TucsonSentinel.com asked if she was accepting the spot.

Business & Employee Health & Wellness

The committee's membership, as announced:

Chair: Amber Smith, Tucson Metro Chamber

Vice Chair: Farhad Moghimi, Pima Association of Governments

Brad Anderson, Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce

Mark Clark, Pima Council on Aging

Gabrielle David, Small Business Commission District 3

Kurtis Dawson, YMCA of Southern Arizona

Kathleen Eriksen, Downtown Tucson Partnership

Carlos Estrada, Circle K Retail Operations

Ann Fraley, Southern New Hampshire University

Guillermo Gallegos, Small Business Commission District 2

Isabel Georgelos, Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

David Godlewski, Southern Arizona Home Builders Association

Randy Graf, Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce

David Hutchens, UNS Energy

John Jackson Moyer, Tucson GLBT Chamber

Bo Johnson, Ajo Chamber of Commerce

Lee Lambert, Pima Community College

Troy Little, Quik Mart Stores Inc.

Clint Mabie, Community Foundation of Southern Arizona

Fletcher McCusker, Rio Nuevo

Mark Miller, Small Business Commission District 1

Tony Penn, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

Dave Perry, Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce

Steve Ponzo, Washington Federal Bank

Robert Robbins, University of Arizona

Fred Ronstadt, Fourth Avenue Merchants Association

Matt Siegel, CBRE

Elizabeth Slater, Youth on Their Own

Cristie Street, Nextrio

Bernie Trejo, Buena Vista Eye Care

Dustin Williams, Pima County Superintendent of Schools

Audra Winters, Marana Chamber of Commerce

Staff: John Moffatt and Patrick Cavanaugh, Pima County Economic Development

The county also set up a main "Back to Business Steering Committee", chaired by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry and University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, that includes 33 area mayors, business association heads, and major employers.

"The purpose of the steering committee will be to establish a framework of hygiene and physical distancing standards that need to be developed to begin to reopen, in a limited, phased manner, the commercial and business activities that may have been suspended or substantially interrupted during this time," the county said.

Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County Administrator Co-Chair

Dr. Robert Robbins, President, University of Arizona, Co-Chair

Raul Aguirre, Small Business Commission

Kent Blumenthal, Small Business Commission

Terry Cullen, Pima County Health Department

Gabrielle David, Small Business Commission

Kurtis Dawson, YMCA of Southern Arizona

Brent DeRaad, Visit Tucson

Kathleen Ericksen, Downtown Tucson Partnership

Guillermo Gallegos, Small Business Commission

David Godlewski, Southern Arizona Homebuilders Association

Ed Honea, Mayor, Town of Marana

David Hutchens, UNS Energy

Nancy Johnson, El Rio

Lee Lambert, Pima Community College

Clint Mabie, Community Foundation of Southern Arizona

Fletcher McCusker, Rio Nuevo

Mark Miller, Small Business Commission

Farhad Moghimi, Pima Association of Governments

Tom Murphy, Mayor Town of Sahuararita

Ned Norris, Tohono O’odham Nation

Tony Penn, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

Judy Rich, TMC

Regina Romero, Mayor, City of Tucson

Laura Shaw, Sun Corridor

Amber Smith, Tucson Metro Chamber

Joe Snell, Sun Corridor

Bob Teso, Mayor. City of South Tucson

Ramon Valadez, Chairman, Pima County Board of Supervisors

Robert Valencia, Pascua Yaqui Tribe

Chad Whelan, Banner Health Care

Dustin Williams, Pima County Superintendent of Schools

Joe Winfield, Mayor Town of Oro Valley

Staff: Jan Lesher, Chief Deputy County Administrator, and Monica Perez, County Administrator Chief Administrative Assistant

The "Road to Recovery" subcommittee includes the county's top Health Department experts and representatives of most area healthcare providers, with the exception of the VA, which isn't subject to regulation by the county.

"This subcommittee will review the nine criteria that must be met for Phase 1 reopening to occur and report on the status of each element, including progress toward reopening. The subcommittee will also make recommendations on the establishment of subsequent phases toward complete reopening," the county said.

Chair: Terry Cullen, MD, MS, Pima County Health Department

Vice Chair: Nancy Johnson, RN, PhD, El Rio Health Center

Michael Abecassis, MD, MBA, UA College of Medicine

Iman Hakim, MBBCh, PhD, MPH, MEZCOPH

Lynette Jaramillo, Casa de la Luz Hospice

Clinton Kuntz, DBH, MHC Healthcare

Jonathan Leonard, Desert Senita Community Health Center

Rose Lopez, MBA, Intermountain Centers

Judy Rich, Tucson Medical Center

James Stover, MA, AZ Medicaid President for Centene Corp.

Chad Whelan, MD, MHSA, Banner Health

Staff:

Francisco Garcia, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer

Bob England, MD, MPH, interim Health Department Director

Terry Cullen, MD, MS, incoming Health Department Director

An "Expediting Government Regulation" subcommittee, chaired by Brent DeRaad of Visit Tucson with Kathleen Erickson of the Downtown Tucson Partnership as vice chair, includes three task forces, focused on bars and restaurants; resorts, pools and spas; and attractions. The subcomittee is tasked with reviewing "how pools, bars, restaurants, and other public facilities can safely reopen and how various regulatory entities such as the Pima County Health Department's Community Health and Food Safety team can expedite necessary training and permitting."

The mission: "They will look at how bars and restaurants can safely reopen and how various regulatory entities such as the Pima County Health Department's Community Health and Food Safety team can expedite necessary training and permitting."

Dan Bogert, Arizona Restaurant Association

Guillermo Gallegos, American Eat Company

Brent DeRaad, Visit Tucson

Rocco DiGrazia, Rocco's Little Chicago

Ray Flores, El Charro

Sean Humphrey, John Henry's Bar & Freight Train Coffee Company

Terry Kyte, Bisbee Breakfast Club

Janos Wilder, Downtown Tucson Kitchen

Staff:

Dr. Francisco Garcia

Loni Anderson

Gary Frucci

Diane Frisch

Catherine Strickland

The mission: "They will look at how resorts, pools and spas can safely reopen and how various regulatory entities such as the Pima County Health Department's Community Health and Food Safety team can expedite necessary training and permitting."

Kent Blumenthal, Chair, Small Business Commission

Russ Bond, JW Marriott Starr Pass

Nicole Dahl, Hotel McCoy

Kurtis Dawson, YMCA

Brent DeRaad, Visit Tucson

Grant Dipman, Canyon Ranch

Dale McDaniel, Lowes Ventana Canyon

Theresa Mudd, Achieve Strength & Fitness

Richard Oseran, Hotel Congress

Andrew Stegen, Westward Look

Laura True, White Stallion Ranch

Mark Van Buren, Tucson Marriott University

Staff:

Dr. Francisco Garcia

Loni Anderson

Gary Frucci

Diane Frisch

Catherine Strickland

Joe Barr

The mission: "They will look at how local attractions and tourism destinations can safely reopen and how various regulatory entities such as the Pima County Health Department's Community Health and Food Safety team can expedite necessary training and permitting."

Danette Bewley, Tucson International Airport

Kate Calhoun, Tucson Convention Center

Peter Catalanotte, Film Tucson

Michelle Conklin, Tucson Botanical Gardens

Brent DeRaad, Visit Tucson

Adriana Gallego, Arts Foundation of Southern Arizona

Michele Hatch, Casino del Sol

Chad Herzog, UA Presents

Bob Hoffman, Tucson Roadrunners

Craig Ivanyi, Desert Museum

Peggy Johnson, The Loft

Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoo

Scott Marchard, Pima Air & Space Museum

Curtis McCrary, Rialto Theatre

Tom Morgan, Gray Line Tours

Trenna Parvello, Desert Diamond Casino

Amanda Powers, FC Tucson

Bonnie Schock, Fox Theatre

Priscilla Storm, Old Tucson

Hilary Van Alsburg, Tucson Children's Museum

Geri Right, Arizona Theatre Company

Staff:

Diane Frisch

Joe Barr

Reenie Ochoa

The county also set up a subcomittee that includes representatives of Pima County Communications Department, the Arizona Daily Star, Arizona Public Media, KVOA and other major outlets for marketing. Ironically, its mission, as laid out on the county website, is almost a comprehensible English sentence: "Develop and disseminate messaging to the public about the response to COVID-19 to ensure the recovery and reopening activities must occur in many mediums and multiple languages."

Chair: Laura Shaw, Sun Corridor

Vice Chair: Raul Aguirre, Small Business Commission District 5

Ericka Aguilar, Marketing Lotus

Raul Aguirre, Small Business Commission District 5

Darrell Durham, Arizona Daily Star,

Steven Eddy, TEP

Efraim Morales, Azteca

Jack Gibson, Arizona Public Media

Dan Gibson, Visit Tucson

Stephanie Healy, Cox

John Hudak, Tucson Lifestyle

Julie Katsel, University of Arizona

Steve Rosenberg, BizTucson

Mary Rowley, NuPOINT Marketing

Sonia Ruiz, Clear Channel

Bill Shaw, KVOA

Lane Mandle, City of Tucson

Misti Nowak, Town of Oro Valley

Tucson Airport Authority

Staff:

Mark B. Evans

Teresa Bravo

Kate Harrison

Marcia Zamorano

