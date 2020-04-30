Pima College holding virtual 'town hall' on COVID-19

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College leaders will answer questions posted by students during a live-streamed town hall meeting Friday afternoon.

A panel from the Student Senate will ask PCC's top administrators, including Chancellor Lee Lambert, about the college's plans.

The meeting, set for 3-5 p.m., will be streamed on Facebook and via Zoom.

"The public is welcome to watch," said PCC spokeswoman Libby Howell, but all questions are being reviewed by the student leaders prior to the event. Students will be able to ask live questions via Zoom or Facebook comments during a portion of the meeting, Howell said.

The meeting will cover student questions "about learning and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic," a news release from the college said.

The PCC student senators taking part in asking the questions, and responding to some of the concerns that were solicited in advance from the student body, will be Mohamed Enjai, Jade Pena, Kevin Romero and Fatuma Salat.

PCC Provost Dolores Duran-Cerda and President of Campuses David Dore will join Lambert in responding.

The student senators "went over all the questions received to ensure that all those received in advance would be answered," Howell said. "They developed a plan for which questions student leaders would answer, and which questions executive leadership would answer."

The event will be shown on Pima's Student Life Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pimastudentlife) and via Zoom (https://pima.zoom.us/j/98710577183?pwd=YnlvVjN0UWk0VFdyV0hjeHMxb3JkQT09).

PCC halted in-person instruction in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online instruction model.

Correction: After the publication of this report, Howell clarified that live questions from students will be allowed after the prepared questions have been answered.



