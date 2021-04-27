Arizona GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem will appear on QAnon talk show

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Oro Valley Republican state legislator and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem is scheduled to appear on a popular far-right QAnon talk show in May.

“I’ve scheduled him on the show, he has agreed to come on the show. He is going to do a full two hours,” Zak Paine of QAnon talk show “RedPill78” said in a clip posted by Alex Kaplan of liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America. Paine said Finchem will be on his show the first weekend of May.

RedPill78 is hosted by Paine and has been a platform for QAnon and a number of other unfounded conspiracy theories, leading to his YouTube channel being removed last year by the platform. Paine and a host of other conservative and QAnon channels who were removed by YouTube have been attempting to sue the platform over their removals.

In its simplest form, QAnon is a conspiracy theory that alleges that a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles are running a global sex-trafficking ring, control world governments and are trying to bring down Donald Trump — who is single-handedly dismantling the cabal.

However, the community has seen division since the election of President Joe Biden and his inauguration, severing into new tribes and forming new conspiracies as they contend with prophecies that did not come to fruition.

RedPill78’s channel and network of other content creators have shifted gears since Trump lost to Joe Biden in November’s election, and now focus heavily on claims of unfounded election fraud. Some of its shows have focused on Arizona’s audit efforts.

It also appears that Paine has been communicating with Finchem for some time.

“Let me tell you, from my conversations with (Finchem), this is not going to be some fly-by-night thing like we have seen in the past in other states where we have had audits that took 24 hours,” Paine said about the Arizona Senate’s audit of the Maricopa County election results.

The channel has also interviewed others involved with the Senate’s audit, including Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, an icon among election fraud believers who has a role in Arizona’s audit by supplying technology that can allegedly spot “counterfeit” ballots. No counterfeit ballots have been found in any United States election.

Paine was also present at the U.S. Capitol during the failed Jan. 6 coup and admitted to going past the barricades that lead to the Capitol entrance. Co-hosts of the show have also suggested that the events of that day were a “false flag” or were “orchestrated” to make Trump and his supporters look bad.

If he goes on RedPill78, Finchem will be appearing on a platform that has promoted the “Great Reset” conspiracy popular among QAnon believers, alleged connections between cancer and vaccines, a belief that a Korean Air plane flew fraudulent ballots into Arizona and numerous interviews with people well known in QAnon circles.

Finchem himself has dabbled in QAnon, sharing a widely debunked photo on Gab that actor Paul Walker was killed by the Clinton’s because he was “coming forward” with information about alleged crimes against the Clinton Foundation in Haiti. The actor died in 2013 when the sports car he was a passenger in crashed into a lamp post and a gas pipe, which burst into flames.

“Another clintoncide,” Finchem commented on the photo. The Clintons are a major target of those in the QAnon community.

The Clintons have been a target for conspiracy theories since Bill Clinton became president in 1992, mostly stemming from a largely false documentary whose claims have continued to fan the flames today.

Earlier this year Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, was alleged to appear on a different popular QAnon talk show but later told reporters he was never scheduled to appear, despite the talk show saying he was.

Finchem did not return multiple requests for comment for this story.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



