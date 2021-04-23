Maricopa County ballots delivered for Senate election audit

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office delivered 2.1 million ballots to the Madhouse on McDowell Thursday morning for the Arizona Senate’s 'audit' of the 2020 election which is scheduled to begin soon.

Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which sits at the intersection of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, opened in 1965 and served as the home of the Phoenix Suns from 1968 until 1992. It is now primarily used to host concerts as part of the Arizona State Fair, though it has also been the site of political rallies in recent years, including a Donald Trump rally in February 2020.

Now the stadium will be the host of the Senate’s 'audit' of Maricopa County’s election, which has been fraught with difficulties and controversy as the legislature has sparred with the county Board of Supervisors over who has the legal authority over the ballots, tabulation machines, other election equipment and where the 'audit' will take place for months now.

A livestream of the stadium shows workers have unloaded the pallets of ballots onto the floor of the stadium near where volunteers will soon begin a hand count of the ballots.

The 'audit' is being conducted by Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas. Its owner, Doug Logan, authored a document for Republican U.S. senators who sought to overturn the 2020 election that claimed, among other things, that software inside Dominion Voting Systems machines flipped votes away from Donald Trump and that the company had ties to Hugo Chavez, a thoroughly debunked claim.

After the election, Logan used his since-deleted Twitter account to spread conspiracy theories, baseless allegations and false claims of election fraud and vote rigging. He is an expert witness for a man who is suing Antrim County, Mich., alleging that election fraud was intentionally conducted through that county’s tabulation machines, which are from Dominion.

Maricopa County also uses Dominion machines to count its ballots.

As the Senate is preparing for the 'audit' to begin Friday, it is still unclear how reporters will observe the 'audit'. Senate President Karen Fann said Wednesday that the 'audit' team was revising a plan that would only allow journalists in if they signed up to work as 'audit' volunteers and agreed to follow rules prohibiting them from taking photographs, using recording devices or even taking notes with pen and paper during their six-hour shifts.

The original plan called for journalists to commit to 30 hours of volunteering.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



- 30 -