Despite coronavirus closures, Pima librarians still answering questions

While the public can't go wander the stacks to select books, staff at the Pima County Public Library are still available to answer questions, via phone and email.

The library's branches closed down more than a month ago, amid the early spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but staffers "worked hard to bring back Infoline, a valued community service," said a spokeswoman.

Library workers are available "to answer your questions and help you find accurate and trusted information on a broad range of topics," said Holly Schaffer.

The library's Infoline is available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at 520-791-4010. Queries can also be sent to AskALibrarian@pima.gov.

"We can look into just about anything you can think of," said librarian Kassy Rodeheaver. "We welcome people to challenge us with their information requests. If we're unable to find an answer in three minutes, we'll take down contact information and follow up with a well-researched answer usually within 24 business hours."

Library staff can:

Assist with digital download, streaming services, or any other electronic resource available in the eLibrary.

Recommend education tools and resources for kids during school closures.

Find information for small business owners.

Provide referrals about community resources for food and other basic needs.

Help find authoritative health information, whether or not related to COVID-19.

Offer guidance regarding genealogy research.

Help keep up to date with stock and financial data.

Locate consumer reports for household items and appliances, electronics, and vehicles.

