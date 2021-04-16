Arizona Chamber of Commerce picks former Ducey aide Danny Seiden as next CEO

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Danny Seiden, an attorney and former aide to Gov. Doug Ducey, will be the next CEO and president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“This organization is at the forefront of every major policy issue impacting the business community and our state. The Arizona Chamber team works diligently each day on behalf of Arizona’s job creators to safeguard business and grow our economy. I am excited to join this effort and am grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Seiden said in a press statement issued by the Chamber.

The Chamber’s board of directors selected Seiden as its new chief on Thursday.

“Danny has comprehensive legal, political, and policy experience as well as an extraordinary vision that will be of benefit to the statewide business community. His record of accomplishments and unique skillset make him the strongest choice to build on the legacy of his predecessors as our next executive leader,” said Dawn Grove, who chairs the Chamber’s board of directors.

Seiden has long been a fixture at the Arizona Capitol. He was aide and lobbyist for former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, leaving the office to help run Ducey’s first campaign for governor in 2014. After Ducey took office, Seiden joined the administration as a deputy chief of staff for external affairs and policy development.

After leaving the governor’s office in 2018, Seiden became a shareholder at the law firm Greenberg Traurig, and became director of government affairs at Intel a year later. He currently serves as general counsel for Global Market Innovators, which he represents on the Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce is among the most influential organizations at the state Capitol, driving policy on business issues like taxes and economic development, as well as a wide variety of other issues such as education, health care, immigration and election laws.

Seiden succeeds Glenn Hamer, who left the Chamber in February after 14 years as president and CEO to head up the Texas Business Association.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



- 30 -