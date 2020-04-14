All that hand-washing not reflected in Tucson Water usage

Posted Apr 14, 2020, 3:56 pm
You might be washing your hands a whole lot more these days, but Tucson Water figures haven't (yet) shown any substantial COVID-19-related changes — except there's no longer an early-morning peak in use, officials said.
Numbers for the month of March are the latest available, and "there does not appear to be a noticeable shift in water use for that time frame," said a Tucson Water spokesman.
Neither residential nor commercial water usage for March are substantially different than previous years, despite the coronavirus outbreak and the closure of many businesses, the numbers show. And those numbers were pretty much the same for January and February this year.
"I did just hear that our daily pattern has shifted," said Fernando Molina, spokesman for the city-owned water utility. "We used to have an early-morning peak in usage, but that seems to have dropped off, and we just see a gradual increase over the morning, then it tapers off."
The shift is likely due to "no morning rush to get ready for work at the same time," he said. "It gives a new meaning to beating the peak!"
Water use
Shown in 100s of cubic feet of water - 1Ccf = 748 gallons
|Use
|March 2016
|March 2017
|March 2018
|March 2019
|March 2020
|Single Family
|1,543,471
|1,488,861
|1,386,210
|1,275,461
|1,343,872
|Duplex-Triplex
|41,581
|40,999
|37,794
|36,398
|36,381
|Multifamily
|516,295
|505,545
|487,645
|457,787
|452,402
|Sub-Mtrd MHP
|30,192
|30,971
|29,301
|25,923
|28,009
|Commercial
|715,632
|616,987
|570,121
|528,438
|549,982
|Industrial
|28,759
|29,311
|28,085
|10,905
|26,965
|Construction Wtr
|22,600
|22,807
|18,661
|23,432
|13,502
|Use
|Jan-20
|Feb-20
|March 20
|Single Family
|1,352,636
|1,377,974
|1,343,729
|Commercial
|525,172
|551,096
|529,024
