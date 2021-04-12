Republican Tiffany Shedd is first candidate for Arizona's AG’s race

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Republican Tiffany Shedd, a lawyer and cotton farmer from Eloy, announced her campaign for attorney general on Monday, making her the first candidate to jump into the open race for 2022.

“I’m running for Attorney General because I’ve never seen anything as dangerous as what Arizona is facing right now,” Shedd said in a press release announcing her candidacy Monday morning. “We need a conservative Attorney General who will hold the line and protect the people of Arizona against Washington’s dangerous socialist policies.”

In her announcement, Shedd focused on the recent border crisis. She said she lives in a drug and human trafficking corridor and has seen the effects of those problems firsthand, and as attorney general said she’ll use “every means available” to enforce the law at the border if President Joe Biden’s administration won’t.

“I’m not going to sit back and watch these new socialist bullies harm our communities and our state without a fight. As the people’s lawyer I will use the law and the Constitution to put Arizona first and protect our people and our way of life,” Shedd said in her announcement.

Shedd previously ran for Congress in the 1st Congressional District. She unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for the seat in 2018, and narrowly lost the general election last year to Democratic incumbent Tom O’Halleran, who won by about 3 percentage points. She raised nearly $1.7 million for her campaign.

Attorney General Mark Mark Brnovich is termed out of office next year, leaving a wide open race for the position of Arizona’s top law enforcement official.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



