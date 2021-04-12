TPD Chief Magnus gets Biden nod to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

President Joe Biden is nominating the head of Tucson's Police Department, Chris Magnus, to head the parent agency of the U.S. Border Patrol. Magnus was an outspoken critic of Trump administration border policies.

Magnus, Tucson's top cop since early 2016, will become the leader of the nation's largest law enforcement agency if he is confirmed by the Senate.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday morning in Washington, D.C., where the pick of Magnus to head Customs and Border Protection and other nominees for Department of Homeland Security posts will be announced.

Before coming to Tucson, Magnus was the chief of police in Richmond, Calif., a gritty industrial city in the Bay Area. He cultivated a reputation for being an ambitious, progressive chief there, and generated backlash from some of his officers by being photographed holding a Black Lives Matter sign at a protest.

Prior to his Richmond post, Magnus was chief in Fargo, N.D., and on the force in Lansing, Mich.

"In each of these cities Chief Magnus developed a reputation as a progressive police leader who focused on relationship-building between the police and community, implementing evidence-based best practices, promoting reform, and insisting on police accountability," a White House official said.

Magnus dramatically offered to resign his Tucson position last June, during a press conference about the death of a man, 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez, in police custody. That incident, and the death of another man while be arrested by Tucson cops — Damien Alvarado, 29, was covered up for months before Magnus and top brass in the department probed further. TucsonSentinel.com broke the news of Ingram-Lopez's death and officers being pushed out of the department.

Although he opposed a local "sanctuary city" initiative, Magnus was a staunch critic of President Donald Trump's border policies, and members of his administration, including former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"The harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric and Mr. Sessions’s reckless policies ignore a basic reality known by most good cops and prosecutors," Mr. Magnus wrote in a New York Times opinion piece in 2017. "If people are afraid of the police, if they fear they may become separated from their families or harshly interrogated based on their immigration status, they won’t report crimes or come forward as witnesses."

Magnus joined Pima County officials in rejecting grants from Operation Stonegarden, which funds cooperation between local law enforcement and the Border Patrol.

CBP: America's largest law enforcement agency

TPD has fewer than 900 sworn officers, and about 300 civilian staffers.

Customs and Border Protection has more than 58,000 employees, including 45,000 sworn officers and agents. It's main subagency is the U.S. Border Patrol, with about 21,000 agents. CBP includes not only the Border Patrol, but also the Office of Field Operations, which controls the nation's ports of entry, and Air and Marine Operations, the agency's flight wing and boat flotilla.

The nomination of Magnus comes as Republican's have claimed that Biden faces a "crisis" on the border.

The number of migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border surged in March to one of the highest monthly totals on record, and the almost 19,000 unaccompanied youth stopped there set a record, the latest data shows.

CBP reported last week that single adults still made up the bulk of the 172,331 people apprehended at the border last month. But the number of unaccompanied minors doubled from February, to 18,890 in March, while the number of those traveling as families jumped 170 percent, from 19,587 in February to 53,623 in March.

- 30 -