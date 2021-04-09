A conspiracy theorist pro-Trump cable news host is raising money to fund Arizona election audit

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The host of a program on a pro-Trump cable news network that has repeatedly peddled conspiracy theories and false information about the 2020 election is raising money to pay for the Arizona Senate’s audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

Christina Bobb, a host on the One America News Network, tweeted on Friday that she launched a nonprofit organization called Voices & Votes, and that the organization is raising money to fund the audit.

“Join us in the fight for the AZ Election Audit. This audit is crucial to know the truth about 2020,” Bobb wrote on Twitter.

Bobb said her 501(c)(4) organization had already raised $140,000 of her $150,000 goal. She said she hopes to have a “mission complete” message for supporters over the weekend.

The contract that Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, signed with Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based cybersecurity company that will lead the audit team, is for $150,000.

OANN is outspoken in its support for former President Donald Trump and has frequently repeated the baseless claims that he and his supporters have spread that the 2020 election was rigged.

Bobb’s “Arizona Election Heist” report in February was riddled with falsehoods and baseless allegations that were presented without evidence. For example, she claimed that 36,000 non-citizens voted in the November election, that there were 11,000 more votes than registered voters in Maricopa County, and that votes were “pre-loaded” in the county’s ballot tabulation machines. She also alleged that there were 11,676 more votes cast in Maricopa County than there were registered voters, which is easily disproved by checking the official canvass of the election.

Fann said Bobb mentioned to her earlier this year that the nonprofit was created to raise money for states that are involved in audits.

“I think it’s wonderful that citizens across the nation who believe in election integrity are willing to send in small contributions to help offset the costs of the audits,” Fann told the Arizona Mirror.

Fann said she’s also received a few checks directly from people who want to help the Senate defray the cost of the audit.

The revelation that Bobb’s nonprofit would pay for much of the audit didn’t sit well with some critics, especially given that the Senate on Wednesday voted for legislation to prohibit election officials in Arizona from accepting private grants from to help pay for election administration. The bill awaits Gov. Doug Ducey’s veto or signature.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, accused Fann of letting “conspiracy theorists” take control of the audit, and said it was hypocritical of her to accept private funding after she and 15 Republican colleagues in the Senate voted for House Bill 2569.

“This is another addition to a growing list of red flags and further indication of how ill-equipped the Senate and their selected auditors are to do this. They should not be trusted with our ballots,” Hobbs said.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



- 30 -