As vaccination efforts ramp up, UA opening 13,650 appointments & Pima County touts shot stats

COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to ramp up in Pima County as doses become more available, and the University of Arizona site said it would open up 13,650 appointments for next week on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Pima County Health Department said that in March, the county administered 184,404 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at one of its sites, a 49 percent increase from February. In January, the county administered 57,289 vaccines, and in February, the county gave out 123,420 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Statewide around 3.4 million doses have been given out, and nearly 2.2 million have received their first doses, while nearly 1.4 million have been fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

About 30 percent of state residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with Pima County showing at least 29 percent have been given a shot.

Here, more than 190,000 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19, and 306,146 people have received their first shot. This does not include figures from the site at the University of Arizona, which has been run by the state since Feb. 10, and before the takeover had administered about 23,883 doses, according to ADHS.

All together, the state-run sites—which includes two facilities in Maricopa County at the UA site—have administered more than 947,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Arizona said Thursday that the site will add 13,650 new first-dose vaccination appointments beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 2. The appointments will cover April 5 to April 11, and anyone age 16 and older is eligible to get their vacciantion at that site. Appointments are required, and those who want to make appointment can go to the state's website at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

Those who need assistance can email covidhelp@arizona.edu or call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 for help in both Spanish and English.

"Appointment availability will be updated online on a daily basis, based on operational capacity and the number of no-shows," UA officials said. "Those who can't find an open appointment right away should continue to check frequently."

The site has administered more than 110,000 doses, and on Wednesday, the site hit a record, the UA said, putting 4,112 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in people's arms. However, the UA site has not reached a promised goal of 6,000 daily doses, largely because a lack of vaccines has kept the UA site from operating 24/7. Currently, the site now operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., though officials have said that it can expand its hours when additional vaccine is available.

- 30 -