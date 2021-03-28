Man dies at Tucson hospital after heart attack in BP custody

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

A 29-year-old man from Guatemala died at a Tucson hospital on Saturday after being picked up by Border Patrol on Thursday, officials said.

The man, whose identity was not released, had a heart attack Friday afternoon while being held at a Border Patrol facility in Tucson, officials said.

The man had been apprehended by Casa Grande Border Patrol agents late Thursday evening. Friday, he showed "signs of medical distress" and Customs and Border Protection personnel "immediately attended to him" and called an ambulance.

"After EMS arrived, the man went into cardiac arrest and after being stabilized was transported to Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit," CBP officials said.

Satuday, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We would like to express our condolences to his family," CBP officials said in a statement released Sunday.

"The care of those in CBP's custody is paramount," they said. The case is being reviewed by CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, and the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.

The government of Guatemala "is being informed" of the death, CBP said.

