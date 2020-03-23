Pima Superior Court limiting courthouse access, postponing hearings due to CV-19

Posted Mar 23, 2020, 4:19 pm
To limit potential coronavirus exposure, Pima Superior Court is restricting access to the courthouse, and postponing or using alternate means for most hearings.
From Krisanne LoGalbo, a spokeswoman for court:
As the Court works to maintain the balance of critical services provided for under the Constitution for those who need protective orders, those who have emergencies, and those in jail awaiting arraignment or sentencing, we ask the public to follow the guidelines below.
Attorneys, persons representing themself, or witnesses should contact the assigned Judicial Division or case-associated counsel before traveling to the courthouse for a scheduled court hearing.
Most non-essential hearings have been postponed or will be held by alternate means. Delay all discretionary, non-essential proceedings, including but not limited to:
Do NOT come to court if you are ill.
Do NOT bring your children to court if they are ill.
Notify court security staff of any suspected COVID-19 exposure or symptoms (fever, tiredness, dry cough) before entering the courthouse.
Further updates will be provided on the Pima County Superior Court website as available. Please check www.sc.pima.gov regularly for the latest information.
