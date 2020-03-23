Az man dies after home dose of CV-19 experimental meds promoted by Trump

An Arizona man died, and his wife remains in critical care, after the couple ingested a chemical in an attempt to protect themselves from COVID-19, Banner Health officials said.

Over the last few days, President Donald Trump has touted the drug as a "game-changer" despite admonitions from health experts that the drug's safety and efficiency are unknown. Officials with Banner Health asked people not to self-medicate, asking people to avoid a "vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health."

The couple, both in their 60s, took chloroquine phosphate, a drug widely used for the treatment of malaria and and other inflammatory conditions. The chemical is also used as an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks.

The couple were taken to a hospital within 30 minutes of taking the drug, official said.

Chloroquine has been used to treat and prevent malaria since 1944, but the drug is not without risks and it can severely affect the heart. In recent weeks, the CDC have begun reviewing the use of chloroquine for treatment for the novel coronavirus, but are still trying to understand the drugs' efficacy. While China's National Health Commission has recommended using the drug in a hospital to treat pneumonia in some patients affected by COVID-19, U.S. officials are telling people not to take the drug on their own.

"Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so," said Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director. "The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health."

"We are strongly urging the medical community to not prescribe this medication to any non-hospitalized patients,” said Dr. Brooks.

From the information provided by hospital officials, it is unclear if the couple were ill at all, or took the chemical as an attempted preventative measure. Banner officials specified the chemical compound used by the couple, but did not release information on how they obtained it. It's unclear whether they ingested a medical form of the drug, or a cleaning solution containing it.

Trump said drug was 'game-changer'

Over the last several days, Trump repeatedly mentioned chloroquine in favorable terms, saying that the drug showed "tremendous promise" to treat COVID-19.

Just four days ago, President Donald Trump touted chloroquine as a "game-changer," however Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has cautioned against using the drug as way to protect against the disease.

During a White House press conference on March 20, when asked if chloroquine could be used as a prophylaxis against COVID-19, Fauci said that the answer was "no."

Fauci said that the government was trying to "strike a balance between making something that has the potential of having an effect available to the American people," and making it available under the "auspices of a protocol that will give us information that will determine if it's truly safe and truly effective."

"The information that you’re referring to specifically is anecdotal," Fauci said. "It was not done in a controlled clinical trial. So you really can’t make any definitive statement about it."

Trump then stepped forward, saying that he agreed with Fauci before adding, "We’ll see. We’re going to know soon."

He also claimed that the Food and Drug Administration was working to "make that drug available almost immediately." Moments after Trump made his claim, FDA Commissioner Steven Hahn argued for a clinical trial on the use of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

Unabashed by the experts' statements, on Saturday, Trump told his Twitter followers that hydroxychloroquine—a less-toxic version of chloroquine—in combination with the widely-used and antibiotic azithromycin. The combo could be "one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine," the president wrote, urging that the combination be "put in use IMMEDIATELY."

The FDA has yet to approve the use of either antimalarial to treat COVID-19.

Officials at Banner Health recommended that people disinfect surfaces, using diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol and common EPA-registered household disinfectants.

