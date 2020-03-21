Arizona coronavirus cases top 100; 12 in Pima County

More than 100 Arizonans have now tested positive for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues Friday. A dozen Pima County residents have been diagnosed, and CV-19 has reached at least 12 of Arizona's 15 counties.

At least one person has died in the state from COVID-19.

Saturday morning, state officials reported that 104 patients in Arizona had tested positive. Another 14 patients live on the Navajo Nation and have not been included in the daily tallies released by the Arizona Department of Health Services. A small community on the reservation in Northern Arizona has been placed under quarantine, deemed a "hot spot" in the outbreak.

A dozen Pima County residents have been diagnosed, and the first cases were reported in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties on Friday

A new case was confirmed in Pima County on Friday morning, bringing the total here to 8 at the time. Officials said that case is a woman in her 60s who is isolating and is not in the hospital.

Cochise County reported its first positive test result on Friday afternoon.

Confirming that an adult female had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Cochise Health & Social Services officials said that "following domestic travel, she is self-isolating, managing her symptoms at home and is recovering from the illness."

A case was also diagnosed in Santa Cruz County, and one in Yuma County was announced Friday, the first in each county.

Two COVD-19 patients who had been hospitalized in Tucson have been released, Pima County Health Department officials said Friday. They would not provide details on which of the earlier patients were cleared to leave the hospital.

Navajo officials said the majority of the cases on the reservation, which extends across state lines into New Mexico, Utah and Colorado, involve patients who reported their symptoms to the clinic in Kayenta, Ariz., with others treated in Chinle, Ariz., and Shiprock, N.M.

The Diné community of Chilchinbeto, Ariz., just south of Kayenta, has been quarantined after at least 7 cases were diagnosed there, Navajo officials said. Residents have been instructed to self-quarantine, with anyone with symptoms told to self-isolate.

The number of known cases grew overnight, up from 79, as more tests are being run after weeks of limited access. There are now 104 total cases listed by Arizona officials, not include the Navajo numbers, with officials expecting many more to be found.

Thursday, Arizona officials tallied 44 cases.

Just 394 people in total have been tested by the Arizona Public Health Laboratory, while private labs coming online are not reporting the total number of tests to state officials. Friday, the state lab reported having tested 343 since the beginning of the outbreak, up from 331 the day before. Prior to Tuesday, the state lab had tested 221 patients suspected of carrying the virus. The state lab has now ruled out 240 people with negative tests.

There are 122 pending tests at the state lab, as of Saturday morning.

Back on Sunday, just 183 people had been tested, with 12 positive cases and 50 pending tests.

One of the Pima County cases is a patient at the Tucson VA hospital, who was diagnosed on March 14 and is still be treated in isolation by the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.

Each of the Pima County patients has been older than 50, with no link identified between them, officials said.

Friday's case was:

A female in her 60s who is isolating and not hospitalized

The two local cases announced Thursday were:

A female in her 50s who is hospitalized

A male in his 50s who is isolating and not hospitalized

The earlier cases were:

A male in his 80s who has recovered

A male in his 50s who is hospitalized

A male in his 70s who is hospitalized

A male in his 60s who is hospitalized

A female in her 60s who is isolating and not hospitalized

- 30 -