Pima County Fair closed until next year due to CV-19

The Pima County Fair, which was scheduled to begin in mid-April, has been cancelled for this year, organizers announced Friday.

Organizers attributed the closure to the "necessary" actions taken by the Pima County Board of Supervisors Thursday, which included new restrictions that "render it impossible to proceed with the Pima County Fair."

In a 3-2 party-line vote, the supervisors approved an emergency order closing down bars and other venues, and limiting food service in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform you the 2020 annual Pima County Fair is canceled," said spokeswoman Launa Rabago. She said that the virus has "created much confusion with numerous and ever-changing guidelines resulting in the closing of events and event venues," adding that a recommendation from the governor's office last week, asking people to eliminate gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks covers the time that the fair was scheduled to begin: April 16 through April 26.

The fair is one of dozens of public events and concerts that have been cancelled in the wake on the outbreak of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that has infected at least 17,000 people nationwide, including 79 people in Arizona. This included eight reported cases in Pima County.

On Friday, officials announced the confirmation of a COVID-19 case in Cochise County, as well as Santa Cruz County.

"Not being able to bring this great tradition to Tucson and surrounding communities is disappointing," Rabago said. "The Pima County Fair impacts our local economy with over $36 million per year. The annual fair food drive provides 80,000 meals to the hungry. These losses, combined with the loss of proceeds from the 4-H livestock auction, will be certain to cause local financial ripples and waves in the months to come."

"Like other events facing cancellation, the financial impact negatively affects many to include; vendors, exhibitors, sponsors, rodeo athletes, feed and bedding providers, service providers, entertainers, medic and security staffing, rental companies, along with hundreds of hourly workers who count on the fair for income to provide for their families," Rabago added.

"In these troubling times, we encourage our employees and community to be of help to neighbors and vulnerable groups. We encourage our employees as well as our community to remain calm and be creative in finding ways to get keep our community economically stable," she said.

- 30 -