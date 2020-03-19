Oro Valley joins in closing bars, only allowing delivery/take-out over CV19

Oro Valley will shutter bars and many gathering places, and prohibit dine-in restaurant service, over the coronavirus outbreak, expanding on a Tuesday declaration of emergency.

The earlier measure by Mayor Joe Winfield stopped short of ordering the closure of bars and limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery service.

The updated proclamation includes stricter guidelines for businesses that serve food and beverages, restricting them to take-out, curb-side or delivery. Consumption of food and beverages is not permitted on the premises. Certai other businesses and gathering places were also ordered closed, including bars, theaters and fitness facilities.

"While each community has unique needs, our goal as a region is to bring Pima County into alignment with the management of COVID-19," said Winfield. "As this crisis continues to unfold, community leaders are having to constantly reassess current guidelines and determine when to take new measures. Our County Board of Supervisors has determined that this next level of precaution is necessary, so the Town of Oro Valley will follow their lead and adjust our local recommendations accordingly."

"Many of our restaurants and other businesses have already taken these precautions in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, and we are deeply grateful," said Winfield. "Please continue working together to identify creative ways to continue supporting local restaurants and businesses."

Like the city of Tucson on Tuesday, Pima County and then Marana on Thursday, Oro Valley is ordering the closure of bars, cinemas, theatres, bingo halls, museums, performance centers, gyms, yoga studios and other facilities.

Unlike some other jurisdictions, the Oro Valley order does not affect salons and spas.

The order takes effect at 8 p.m. Thursday, and runs through March 31.

The earlier proclamation was "a strong advisory—not a mandate—that restaurants and similar businesses enact measures to implement social distancing."

