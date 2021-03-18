UA COVID vaccination site opening 12,000 new appointment slots

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Around 12,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the University of Arizona's vaccination site will be open beginning Friday, with slots available next week.

People eligible for the vaccine, now including those age 55 and older, can begin registering for the appointments at 11 a.m. on Friday, and the appointments will be available for March 23 through March 28, officials said.

Those eligible for vaccination under the state's current guidelines can register for an appointment at podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or can call the bilingual COVID-19 Vaccine Navigation Help Desk at 1-844-542-8201.

Essential workers under age 55 who are eligible for vaccination in Pima County should schedule an appointment through the Pima County Health Department, UA officials said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said earlier this week that it will make COVID-19 vaccination appointments at state sites available each Friday for the following week to "ease the process for Arizonans to register for appointments at the state mass vaccination sites in the Phoenix area and Tucson," UA officials said.

Each Wednesday, the department will announce the number of first-dose appointments expected to become available.

The University of Arizona site began as a COVID-19 vaccination site for the county, but on February 10, UA and state officials announced the site, situated on the UA mall would transition to a state-run point-of-delivery for vaccinations.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced the plan, saying that state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs would partner with the UA and Pima County's Health Department to increase the capacity and hours of operation at the existing university site, which had a "proven record of success in vaccinating students, faculty and staff," Ducey said.

The UA site operates between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week. This includes the drive-thru clinic, and a "sit-down clinic" at the Ina Gittings Building at 1737 E. University Blvd.

The UA has administered more than 70,000 doses, UA officials said, including more than 15,000 doses in the last week. State-wide around 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including doses of the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state-run delivery points have administered around 696,000 doses.

All told, around 454,000 Arizona residents have received one dose of the vaccine. Another 273,000 people are fully vaccinated against the disease. which has killed 16,645 people in the state, including 59 additional deaths added to the total Thursday, according to figures from ADHS.

- 30 -