 South Tucson joins in proclaiming coronavirus emergency; not closing eateries
Sponsored by

Local

South Tucson joins in proclaiming coronavirus emergency; not closing eateries

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

The City of South Tucson, the independent square-mile enclave entire surrounded by its larger neighbor with a shorter name, declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The city, known for its Mexican restaurants and perennially squeezed municipal budget, joined the city of Tucson, and the towns of Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita in proclaiming the existence of a local emergency.

Pima County is set to issue a declaration covering the unincorporated areas of the county at an emergency meeting on Thursday.

"In order to flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, keep our community from becoming overwhelmed and maximize available funding," Mayor Bob Teso issued the declaration.

Unlike the measures undertaken by Tucson and proposed in the county, the South Tucson proclamation does not close bars or other recreational businesses, nor does it limit restaurant service.

Like the towns in the county, the small city is encouraging residents and businesses to implement social distancing, and advising the increased use of delivery and drive-through service at establishments serving food.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Click image to enlarge

Biggs/Flickr

Categories

news, politics & government, business, crime & safety, health, local, arizona, breaking

Read more about

bob teso, coronavirus, pima county

Related stories

More by Dylan Smith