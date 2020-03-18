Pima County child dies of H1N1 flu

A child in Pima County died of the flu, in a case unrelated to COVID-19, officials said.

The Pima County Health Department announced the death on Wednesday.

The elementary-school-aged child died in February.

"We pay very close attention to pediatric flu deaths,” Pima County Health Director Dr. Bob England said. “The focus as of late is of course on COVID-19 but this is a somber reminder that other respiratory illnesses cause sad outcomes like this every year.”

Health officials recommend everyone older than six months get immunized against the flu. People should also take preventive actions like regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding sick people.

People at high risk for flu complications who develop flu-like symptoms, should promptly see a health care professional, even if they have been vaccinated.

“If you have not gotten vaccinated against the flu, you still should,” England said. “But next year, please get it early. The risk of influenza among vulnerable groups such as children under five and the adults over 65 remains very real and can have devastating consequences.”

The very young and old are among those at most at risk. So to are people with asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or neurological conditions, weakened immune systems and pregnant women face specific risks from the flu.

For more information about the flu and its symptoms or where to find a flu vaccine in Arizona, use the Flu Vaccine Finder.

- 30 -